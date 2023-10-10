Evening briefing: Delhi LG's nod for Arundhati Roy's prosecution, Netanyahu dials PM Modi and all the latest news

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted sanction for the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain over alleged provocative speeches, according to officials. The case, registered in 2010, includes charges of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, and language, and imputations prejudicial to national integration. The complaint was filed by social activist Sushil Pandit against participants who allegedly delivered provocative speeches promoting the "separation of Kashmir from India" during a conference organized by the "Committee for Release of Political Prisoners" in 2010. The prosecution sanction was granted under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Notably, no sanction for sedition (Section 124A of IPC) has been granted due to a Supreme Court directive to keep such cases in abeyance. Two other accused, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, have since passed away. Arundhati Roy won the Man Booker Prize in 1997 for her debut novel The God of Small Things.(AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who provided an update on the ongoing situation in Israel following attacks by the terrorist group Hamas. PM Modi expressed India's unwavering support for Israel in the face of these challenges, condemning terrorism unequivocally.

On the day of the coordinated attacks by Hamas, PM Modi had already expressed his shock and solidarity with Israel. The Israel-Hamas conflict has entered its fourth day, with casualties exceeding 1,500 on both sides. Israel has reported about 900 casualties, including 260 people shot by Hamas gunmen at a music festival near the Gaza border, while Palestine has seen nearly 690 casualties due to Israeli retaliatory actions.

The United Nations reports that over 187,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the conflict began, with many seeking shelter in UN schools. Israel has continued its airstrikes in Gaza and is preparing for a potential ground invasion, vowing to respond "severely and aggressively" to the situation.

The Latest News

RBI bars Bank of Baroda from onboarding new customers on mobile app 'bob World', asks to rectify the process Dig deeper

Indian Space Research Organisation to monitor Himalayan lakes outburst as Sikkim floods kill 86 Dig deeper

India News

Delhi court extends ED custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till October 13 in excise policy case Dig deeper

Tourist families stranded in Sikkim for six days share traumatic experience leading to rescue efforts Dig deeper

Global Matters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed concern Tuesday about the growing popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Dig deeper

centre-left parties have offered to join Benjamin Netanyahu in government to shore up the country post-Hamas attack Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In a historic feat, Joe Root has become England's all-time leading run-scorer in ICC ODI World Cups during the England vs. Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match in Dharamsala. Root surpassed Graham Gooch's record, amassing a total of 917 runs in just 19 World Cup matches, making him the first England batter to cross the 900-run mark in ODI World Cups. Gooch, the previous record holder, had scored 897 runs in 21 matches between 1979 and 1992. Root's remarkable batting display, with 82 runs off 68 balls, showcased his versatility, including innovative shots like the reverse sweep and ramp shot, solidifying his position as a key player in England's World Cup campaign. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Rock band U2 paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the tragic Hamas terror attack at the Supernova music festival in Israel, where over 260 out of 3,000 attendees lost their lives. During their Las Vegas performance, Bono, the band's frontman, modified the lyrics of their song 'Pride' to honor the victims, referring to them as "stars of David." Bono urged the audience to sing for "those beautiful kids at that music festival," acknowledging the gravity of the situation in Israel and Gaza. The emotional moment was widely appreciated, with fans expressing their support for the band's message of peace and unity in the face of tragedy. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Recurring dreams, rich in symbolism, provide valuable insights into our mental and emotional well-being. Psychologist Meeti Vaidya sheds light on five common reasons behind these persistent nocturnal visions. First, they often act as mirrors reflecting unresolved issues in our lives, from interpersonal conflicts to lingering guilt or regrets. Second, recurring nightmares can stem from elevated stress levels and anxiety, manifesting in dreams featuring scenarios like being chased or losing control, which can further disrupt our sleep and exacerbate anxiety. Third, recurring dreams can be a consequence of trauma, particularly in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), where individuals may vividly relive traumatic experiences during their dreams, leading to distressing flashbacks. Fourth, repetitive thought patterns in these dreams may signify the need for introspection, encouraging individuals to break free from detrimental cycles or behaviours. Finally, recurring dreams centred on unmet desires or aspirations can provide poignant insights into our subconscious desires, such as yearning for freedom or a sense of liberation in waking life. Dig deeper

