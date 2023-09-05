Evening brief: India rejects UN experts' statement on Manipur, plea against Rahul Gandhi; all the latest news

India on Monday rejected a release from a group of UN experts regarding the ethnic violence in Manipur, labeling it as “unwarranted, presumptive, and misleading”. India stated that the comments made by the UN experts demonstrated a complete lack of understanding regarding the situation in the northeastern state and the measures taken by the Government of India to address it. The release, titled ‘India: UN Experts Alarmed by Continuing Abuses in Manipur,’ was issued by the Special Procedure Mandate Holders (SPMH). The experts expressed serious concerns about the perceived slow and inadequate response by the Government of India, including law enforcement, in addressing physical and sexual violence and hate speech in Manipur. They called on the government to intensify relief efforts for those affected and to promptly investigate acts of violence. The experts also raised concerns about the reported criminalisation and harassment of human rights defenders who document cases of violence. Dig deeper

Ethnic violence since May 3 has claimed over 160 lives in Manipur (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Nearly a month after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was reinstated, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the validity of his return to Parliament. The plea argues that once a lawmaker loses their office due to a conviction by a court of law, they cannot rejoin as an MP until all charges are acquitted. In March of this year, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal defamation case, leading to his disqualification as a parliamentarian under the Representation of People Act, 1951. However, the apex court subsequently granted a stay on his conviction, which resulted in the reinstatement of his Lok Sabha membership. The current petition was submitted by a Lucknow-based advocate who seeks to quash the Lok Sabha Secretariat's notification restoring Gandhi's membership. Dig deeper

More news on Rahul Gandhi's LS membership: Rahul Gandhi is MP again: What Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said

Latest news

A maiden consignment of banana plant products – including fruit, flower, and leaf – from Varanasi to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been flagged off on Tuesday in a boost to agricultural products exports. Dig deeper

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested five persons, including the executive director of Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), in a bribery case. Dig deeper

India News

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, in a fresh dig at BJP remarked that after ‘nine years of ruling’, all they have delivered is a ‘name change’, referring to the controversy on surrounding use of 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India' on the G20 dinner invite sent by Rashtrapati Bhawan. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions filed in a long-pending case challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Conspiracy theories have emerged online, suggesting a hidden agenda behind the announcement of First Lady Jill Biden testing positive for COVID-19. Dig deeper

China is set to launch a new state-backed investment fund that aims to raise about $40 billion for its semiconductor sector as the country ramps up efforts to catch up with the U.S. and other rivals. Dig Deeper

Entertainment focus

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted for the first time together. According to a report from Page Six, the couple was spotted getting cozy at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, marking their debut as a couple in the public eye. Photos and videos of their presence at the star-studded Los Angeles event have quickly circulated online, generating widespread attention. Timothée and Kylie were among the attendees at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour held at SoFi Stadium on a Monday night. In a video capturing the moment, Timothée, wearing a black hoodie, was seen casually smoking a cigarette, while Kylie sported a sleeveless outfit paired with stylish gold hoop earrings. The two appeared to be enjoying each other's company, sharing laughter and showing positive vibes. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and health

Emotional incest, usually referred to as covert or enmeshed incest is the type of emotional dependency between a parent and a child which can change the dynamic shared by them. This is the dysfunctional type of behavioral pattern where a parent depends heavily on the child or emotional support and companionship. As a result, it often results in an unhealthy dynamic between the child and the parent, with potential repercussions on the child's future adult relationships. Therapist Alex Bishop sheds light on this issue, remarking, "Emotional incest is more prevalent than we might realize. Have you encountered this? What was your experience like? How has it impacted your life and current relationships?" Dig deeper

Sports goings

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma lost his cool during the press conference where BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was announcing the 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup. Though he was in a jolly mood when the conference started, within 20 minutes, he was seen snapping at the jounalist. Rohit was asked about the buzz created around India versus Pakistan matches as seen in 2015 World Cup and in the 2019 edition as well and the 36-year-old looked visibly frustrated at the query. At the end of the question, Rohit pulled off a weary look before issuing a stern warning at the media to not ask such question in press conferences during the World Cup because he won't be answering those at all. Dig deeper

