Evening briefing: Kejriwal's wife alleges CM being harassed; L-G directs probe into comments against Ranaut; and more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, asserted that he is unwell and facing harassment. She made the statement at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court where Kejriwal was produced after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand ended, extended till April 1. Kejriwal, during the hearing, accused the ED of targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, questioning his arrest based on four witness statements in the excise policy case. He further alleged that co-accused-turned-approver Sarath Chandra Reddy donated ₹55 crore to the BJP, backed by evidence of donations after his arrest. Dig deeper. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal (File Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has requested a thorough investigation from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora regarding a purportedly defamatory social media post by Congress member Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi filed a complaint with the LG, urging an inquiry and FIR registration against Shrinate for allegedly 'outraging the modesty' of a woman. The LG's office has forwarded the complaint to the Delhi police chief, instructing a "scientific" probe and potential legal action. Dig deeper.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrated for his composed demeanor, has commended his successor Ruturaj Gaikwad for sharing this characteristic. Gaikwad was appointed as the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following Dhoni's decision to step down ahead of the 2024 season. Gaikwad has demonstrated a strong start in his captaincy role, guiding CSK to victories in both of their initial matches of the season. This successful transition underscores Gaikwad's leadership potential and the continuity of CSK's winning legacy under his stewardship. Dig deeper.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Rajesh A Krishnan's Bollywood film "Crew," an all-female heist comedy starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, hitting cinemas on March 29. With no previous Bollywood precedent for such a genre, excitement is high. For those looking to warm up, here are five Hollywood heist films to watch. Among them is Gary Ross' 2018 installment of the Ocean's franchise, featuring Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Danny Ocean's previously unmentioned sister, leading an all-female crew in the family business. Dig deeper.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vinit Banga, Associate Director of Neurology and Head of Neuro Intervention at BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital, emphasized the importance of recognizing and managing triggers for epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures. Identifying and addressing these triggers is crucial for individuals with epilepsy to optimize seizure control and enhance their quality of life. Dr. Banga shared a list of common triggers, shedding light on key factors that can influence epilepsy episodes. Dig deeper.