PM Modi attacks Congress over lawyers' letter to CJI: ‘To browbeat, bully others…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress party after hundred of lawyers wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) that it is “vintage Congress behaviour” to browbeat and bully others as top lawyers like Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra and Chetan Mittal wrote to the CJI about the attempts made to undermine the judiciary's integrity.

The prime minister said, "To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a "committed judiciary" - they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation."

"No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them," he added, while tagging a post on X that carried the letter written by lawyers to the chief justice on Thursday.

The letter written by the lawyers is titled ‘Judiciary Under Threat - Safeguarding Judiciary From Political and Professional Pressure’. The letter highlighted how “vested interest group” it trying to apply pressure on the Indian judiciary.

Why did top lawyers write a letter to CJI

More than 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, wrote to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts, especially in cases of corruption involving politicians.

"These tactics are damaging to our courts and threaten our democratic fabric," the lawyers drawn from across the country said in the latter dated March 26.

The lawyers said in their letter that the leadership of CJI Chandrachud is crucial during these “tough times”, and that the apex court should stand strong. This is not the time to maintain dignified silence, they said.

The letter, shared by official sources, targeted a section of lawyers without naming them and alleged that they defend politicians by day and then try to influence judges through the media at night.

(With inputs from PTI)