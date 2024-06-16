Evening briefing: NCERT chief responds to tweak in textbooks; respite from heatwave likely after June 19; and more

NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani has firmly rejected accusations of ‘saffronisation’ following the release of revised school textbooks that included numerous deletions and changes. These accusations arose after it was noticed that the Class 12 political science textbook no longer mentions the Babri Masjid by name, instead referring to it as a “three-domed structure.” Additionally, references to the Babri Masjid demolition and the 2002 Gujarat riots were removed. Saklani, who has been the NCERT director since 2022, explained that these changes were made to avoid creating “violent and depressed citizens,” aiming to ensure that educational content fosters a more positive mindset among students, as reported by PTI. He emphasized that the revisions were part of a broader effort to streamline the curriculum and remove content deemed contentious or potentially harmful to students' mental well-being. Saklani's remarks come amid ongoing debates over the portrayal of historical events in educational materials and the balance between accuracy and the psychological impact on learners. Dig deeper. NCERT has made new revisions to its textbooks

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions will persist in many parts of North India for the next three days before gradually abating. This prediction was made on Sunday. Concurrently, a fresh western disturbance is affecting the Western Himalayan region. As a result, from June 18 to 20, there will be light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over several regions. These regions include Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The IMD’s alert indicates that while the immediate future will bring continued extreme heat, relief in the form of precipitation and cooler conditions is anticipated shortly after. This mixed weather pattern highlights the dynamic and changing nature of the current climatic conditions in North India, prompting both heat-related precautions and preparedness for possible weather disruptions due to the impending storms. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

The planning for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has faced scrutiny due to issues with the pitch and field conditions. The drop-in pitch in New York was a point of contention, revealing shortcomings in the ICC's preparations. Additionally, there were concerns about the upkeep of the outfield in Florida, highlighting further gaps in organization. Despite these challenges, the tournament's New York leg was a significant draw for the Asian diaspora in the U.S., who were excited to see their cricketing heroes live. Among the highlights was the enthusiastic reception for Virat Kohli, a former India captain and crowd favorite. Social media was abuzz with videos showcasing the fans' admiration and excitement for Kohli, emphasizing the strong support and passion for cricket among the Asian community in the United States. This fervent fan engagement underscored the sport's broad appeal and the potential for cricket to grow in new markets despite logistical hiccups. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Alia Bhatt has embraced a new role as a storyteller with the launch of her debut children's picture book, "Ed Finds A Home," under her kids' wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma. She announced the book's release on Sunday and revealed her plans to develop a whole series of children's books in the future. Alia took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting a photo of herself beaming with joy as she holds the book. This marks a significant new chapter in her career, showing her commitment to engaging with young audiences through storytelling and her brand's mission to inspire children's creativity and imagination. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—marked Father's Day by sending warm wishes to their father, the Prince of Wales, with a heartwarming photograph taken by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the adorable picture on June 16, capturing the children in a candid moment. In the photo, the royal siblings can be seen smiling joyfully, expressing their love and affection for their father on this special occasion. The gesture from the young royals garnered attention and admiration across social media platforms. Dig deeper.