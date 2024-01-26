Evening briefing: Nitish reacts to Tejashwi skipping Guv event; Putin lauds India's foreign policy, and all latest news
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday curtly reacted to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav's absence from governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's high-tea event at Raj Bhawan, saying “Joh nahi aaye unse puchiye (Ask those who did not come)." The remark came amid reports that Kumar is planning to exit the Mahagathbandhan and join the BJP-led NDA. Dig deeper
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded India's foreign policy and economic development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during an interaction with university students on the occasion of 'Russian Student Day' in Russia's Kaliningrad region on Thursday. Highlighting India's high economic progress, Putin said, “India has one of the highest rates of economic development and growth in the world, and that too is due to the leadership qualities of the incumbent Prime Minister. It was during his leadership that India reached such a pace.” Dig deeper
India News
Latest News
Global News
Entertainment Focus
On India's 75th Republic Day, several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Yash, Suniel Shetty, among others, shared their heartfelt wishes for fans on social media. While Yash spoke about 'honouring the past', veteran actor Mohanlal spoke about 'the legacy of our rich heritage'. Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a message about 'freedom, unity, and diversity of our great nation'. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
Novak Djokovic was aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and 25th major overall, keeping his perfect 10-0 record intact in the semifinal and final in the Australian Open. But the 36-year-old's magnificent streak was crushed by Jannik Sinner on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena as the Italian reached his maiden Slam final. Speaking to the media after the painful loss, Djokovic called it his worst-ever show in a Grand Slam match, admitting that he was taken aback by his own performance. Dig deeper