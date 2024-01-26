 Evening briefing: Nitish reacts to Tejashwi skipping Guv event | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Evening briefing: Nitish reacts to Tejashwi skipping Guv event; Putin lauds India's foreign policy, and all latest news

Evening briefing: Nitish reacts to Tejashwi skipping Guv event; Putin lauds India's foreign policy, and all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jan 26, 2024 06:42 PM IST

A shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a collection of news events to check out.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday curtly reacted to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav's absence from governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's high-tea event at Raj Bhawan, saying “Joh nahi aaye unse puchiye (Ask those who did not come)." The remark came amid reports that Kumar is planning to exit the Mahagathbandhan and join the BJP-led NDA. Dig deeper

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

More on Nitish Kumar: ‘If Nitish Kumar remains in INDIA bloc…’: Akhilesh Yadav's indication amid Bihar uncertainty

‘Doors are…for Nitish Kumar': Sushil Modi reacts to Bihar CM's NDA return rumours

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded India's foreign policy and economic development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during an interaction with university students on the occasion of 'Russian Student Day' in Russia's Kaliningrad region on Thursday. Highlighting India's high economic progress, Putin said, “India has one of the highest rates of economic development and growth in the world, and that too is due to the leadership qualities of the incumbent Prime Minister. It was during his leadership that India reached such a pace.” Dig deeper

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

India News

Jarange-Patil says Maharashtra govt accepts demands, to continue protest till ‘orders’

Culture ministry, ECI R-Day tableaux focus on theme ‘India: Mother of Democracy’

Latest News

Gautam Adani's firm to buy six Pilatus PC-24 business jets for 300 crore: Report

Who will get free home in redeveloped Dharavi? Adani to start key survey in February

Global News

H1B visa renewal pilot program guide: Eligibility, how to apply and more

King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate procedure: What we know so far

Entertainment Focus

On India's 75th Republic Day, several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Yash, Suniel Shetty, among others, shared their heartfelt wishes for fans on social media. While Yash spoke about 'honouring the past', veteran actor Mohanlal spoke about 'the legacy of our rich heritage'. Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a message about 'freedom, unity, and diversity of our great nation'. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Novak Djokovic was aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and 25th major overall, keeping his perfect 10-0 record intact in the semifinal and final in the Australian Open. But the 36-year-old's magnificent streak was crushed by Jannik Sinner on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena as the Italian reached his maiden Slam final. Speaking to the media after the painful loss, Djokovic called it his worst-ever show in a Grand Slam match, admitting that he was taken aback by his own performance. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

Friday, January 26, 2024
