Evening briefing: ‘One Nation, One Election’ panel first meeting, Kharge addresses CWC meet; all the latest news

Former president Ram Nath Kovind has announced the first meeting of the 'One Nation, One Election' committee, scheduled for September 23. The eight-member committee, led by Kovind, was established by the government on September 2, with the aim of examining and proposing recommendations for conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats. The committee's tasks include analyzing various scenarios, such as hung assemblies and no-confidence motions, and developing a framework and timeline for these synchronized elections. Members of the committee include key figures from various political backgrounds, emphasizing cross-party participation in this important electoral reform initiative. Dig deeper Former president of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

More news on ‘One Nation, One Election’ Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu defends simultaneous polls, renaming India as Bharat

It’s Opposition’s duty to discuss ‘one nation, one election’ theory, says Dhankhar

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP-led government, stating that when the Congress raises concerns about issues like inflation and unemployment, the government responds with new slogans instead of addressing the problems. During the Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad, Kharge mentioned slogans like 'Self-reliant India,' '5 trillion economy,' 'New India 2022,' and 'Amritkaal.' He urged party leaders to convey to the public that such slogans won't bring progress to the country. Kharge also expressed that the government's promotion of a '3rd largest economy' is a smokescreen for its failures and emphasized the need to address issues rather than relying on slogans and lavish events.

More news on Congress vs BJP On media boycott row, Assam CM's ‘moon’ jibe at Congress: ‘I will send entire…’

Congress govt working on path shown by BR Ambedkar, says CM Siddaramaiah

The Latest News

Pakistan preoccupied with jihad, needs to reevaluate approach: Ex-diplomat Haqqani Dig deeper

‘Firing from Pakistani post…’: Indian Army on third terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter Dig deeper

India News

Defense minister Rajnath Singh approves 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode Dig deeper

‘They changed UPA name to INDIA because…’: In Bihar, home minister Amit Shah slams Nitish Kumar-Lalu Yadav ‘oil-water' alliance Dig deeper

Global Matters

Why comedian Hasan Minhaj is being slammed for lying about racism, anthrax Dig deeper

Nobel Prize cash award set to increase to nearly one million euros Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Pakistan faces a significant setback ahead of the ODI World Cup in India as fast bowler Naseem Shah is likely to miss the tournament due to a shoulder injury sustained during an Asia Cup match. Recent scans have revealed the injury's severity to his right shoulder, worse than initially thought. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeks a second opinion, but Dubai test results suggest Naseem could be sidelined for the rest of the year. If confirmed, he may miss not only the World Cup but also the Test series in Australia and the 2024 Pakistan Super League season, marking a prolonged absence from cricket. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Ali Fazal has opened up about feeling uncomfortable on a film set when he was asked to perform an intimate scene without prior discussion. He expressed his discomfort and refusal to carry out the scene, highlighting the assumption that men should always be ready for such scenes. Ali revealed that the scene was randomly introduced, not in the script or discussed beforehand, leaving him feeling cornered. He emphasized that he experienced a role reversal, as people were surprised by his objection, mirroring how women have felt for years when facing similar situations. Ali's refusal to do the scene shed light on the need for clear communication and consent in the industry. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Hindu married and unmarried women are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Hartalika Teej, which falls on Monday, September 18 this year. The festival is marked by fasting, prayer, and devotion in honor of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's marriage on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. Fasting, lasting about 24 hours without food or water, is a significant aspect of this celebration. Exceptions may be made for pregnant women and the ill, allowing them to consume fruit and water based on family rituals. New brides observing Teej for the first time can find guidance on traditional customs and etiquette for a meaningful fasting experience. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.