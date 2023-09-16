Ali Fazal recalls being uncomfortable with random intimate scene in a script: ‘Tu toh launda hai…’

Actor Ali Fazal recently opened up about being uncomfortable on the sets when he was told to perform an intimate scene without being discussed. He told Pinkvilla that he felt cornered when he remained adamant and refused to carry out the scene. He also added that people weren’t expecting him to have a problem with the scene. Also read: Ali Fazal regrets leaving several projects in recent times Ali Fazal will be next seen in Netflix's Khufiya.

Ali Fazal on being told to do intimate scene

Ali said, “I remember there was an intimate scene between a man and a woman, the man being me in question, and it was randomly introduced. It was not in the script; it was not discussed. I come on set, and boom, everybody’s ready, like everybody’s been briefed and I’m standing there.” “I said, ‘I’m not comfortable with it.’ Now, for the first time, I think on a set, people weren’t expecting a guy to say that. Why is it assumed that I’m too ready? Why is it assumed that I should be okay,” he further questioned.

Ali Fazal refused to do intimate scene

“The girl in question was convinced because of her character, and the brief that was given. I wasn’t given (the brief), and it was never discussed. I was uncomfortable with the kind of choreography that was,” the actor added. Ali said he refused to perform the scene. “I, for the first time, felt cornered because everybody was like ‘Tu toh launda hai yaar, isko kya problem ho rahi hai. (He’s a guy. He shouldn’t have a problem)’ Everybody’s looking at me. For the first time, I felt probably how women have felt for years and decades,” he shared how people reacted.

Ali also highlighted the importance of intimacy coordinators during such scenes on the sets. He said that they are required to make the environment safe and comfortable for people of any gender.

Ali Fazal was last seen in Kandahar. He will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film Khufiya. The neo-noir spy thriller is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere and stars Tabu in the lead. It also has Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Khufiya will release on Netflix India on October 5.

