Evening briefing: Rajnath Singh on PoK's development; Trudeau rakes up Nijjar case; and all the latest news

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified at a public inquiry on foreign interference in Canada's elections, highlighting his government's commitment to protecting Canadians. Trudeau accused the previous Conservative government of being "cosy" with India's current government and claimed China attempted to meddle in Canadian elections. He defended his government's stance on defending Canadians from foreign interference, citing the case of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. Trudeau emphasized Canada's support for minorities' rights and expressed frustration over sensationalized media reports on intelligence leaks. His remarks strained India-Canada relations, with India rejecting allegations of involvement in Nijjar's killing. Dig Deeper Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (AFP)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, expressed on Thursday that the developmental progress in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership might prompt the people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to believe that their prosperity lies in India, not Pakistan. He reiterated that PoK remains an integral part of India. Singh emphasized the onset of "Ram Rajya" in India and debunked Congress accusations, citing the abrogation of Article 370. He highlighted Eric Garcetti's remarks, affirming India's promising future. Madhya Pradesh will witness elections in four phases from April 19 to May 13, with 29 Lok Sabha seats at stake. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured 28 seats, with Nakul Nath being the sole victorious Congress candidate. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi on Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment. Dig Deeper

'Didn't get parole for my mother's last rites during Emergency': Rajnath Singh slams Congress' ‘dictator’ charges. Dig Deeper

K Kavitha, in ED custody, arrested by CBI from Tihar in Delhi excise policy case. Dig Deeper

India News

‘NaMo OP’: PM Modi interacts with top gamers, tries his hand at VR | Watch. Dig Deeper

Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan over terrorism. Then an offer: ‘If it feels incapable…’ Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi stresses on big poll promise, says ‘will transfer ₹1 lakh to women in poor households'. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Norway's health minister accused of plagiarism in latest ethics scandal to rock the government. Dig Deeper

Russia and Kazakhstan battle record floods as rivers rise further. Dig Deeper

Truong My Lan: All you need to know about Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to death. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli's reconciliation with Gautam Gambhir marked a surprising turn in IPL 2024 after their infamous spat. The season has been relatively quiet, with fewer controversies. Kohli, focused on his game, expressed surprise at public reactions to his reconciliations. His rivalry with Gambhir extended beyond the IPL, notably during the Asia Cup and World Cup. Kohli's attention is now on scoring runs for RCB, leading the Orange Cap standings in IPL 2024. With his form, he aims to excel in the upcoming T20 World Cup, possibly explaining his trip to the West Indies and USA. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's homes in Mumbai for Eid, causing chaos and traffic disruptions. Despite their hopes for a glimpse of the stars, neither Shah Rukh nor Salman appeared for the annual Eid greetings. Restless fans created a ruckus, prompting police to resort to lathicharge outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments. Salman announced his next movie, "Sikandar," slated for Eid 2025. Directed by Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, it marks Salman's Eid release tradition. Salman's previous Eid releases include "Dabangg," "Ek Tha Tiger," and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan." "Tiger 3," Salman's last film, starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

During Chaitra Navratri fasting, a high-carb diet may lead to low energy levels. Adding protein-rich foods like soaked almonds, homemade paneer, and amaranth can boost energy and keep you full. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests 5 high-protein options: soaked almonds, providing 7gm of protein per 30gm; homemade paneer, offering 20gm per 100gm; amaranth, with 14gm per 100gm; yogurt, providing 14gm per 200gm, aiding gut health; and soaked peanuts, offering 7gm per 30gm, aiding weight loss and curbing hunger. Balancing Navratri diet with essential nutrients is crucial to prevent low energy levels and chronic diseases. Dig Deeper

