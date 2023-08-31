‘India’s reputation at stake': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into fresh report on Adani

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demanded a JPC probe into fresh allegations against the Adani Group, which he said involved round-tripping of money and foreign nationals. The allegations were made by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which said that millions of dollars were invested in some publicly traded stocks of Adani Group through ‘opaque’ Mauritius funds. Gandhi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter and said that it was raising serious questions about his government. Dig deeper

India’s April-June GDP grows by 7.8%, highest in four quarters

India's resilient economy demonstrated its strength in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year, propelled by services and public investment, as official data unveiled on Thursday. The gross domestic product (GDP) growth surged to a four-quarter high of 7.8% year-on-year, surpassing the 6.1% growth in the previous quarter (Jan-March FY23). Despite this, the annualized growth in this quarter was slower than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (2022-23) at 13.1%, influenced by the base effect following a robust rebound from the Covid-induced recession. These figures underscore India's steadfast economic momentum, particularly in comparison to China's faltering recovery. Dig deeper

Special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, with five sittings Dig deeper

ISRO finds natural event on the moon in Chandrayaan 3 mission; source under investigation. Dig deeper

Baby with heart problems, attended by doctors aboard Delhi-bound Vistara flight, passes away Dig deeper

August month the driest, warmest for India since record-keeping began in 1901 Dig deeper

Centre on Thursday appoints Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board Dig deeper

AAP’s Goa chief arrested in accident case, he alleges implicated after refused to join BJP Dig deeper

New York's attorney general accuses Donald Trump of inflating his net worth by billions annually from 2011 to 2021 Dig deeper

China's Defense Ministry pledges to take strong action against corruption Dig deeper

Greek PM says the ongoing fires this summer are projected to consume a minimum of 150,000 hectares of land. Dig deeper

In the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan, the question of who can effectively counter Pakistan's captain Babar Azam arises. While Jasprit Bumrah is a popular choice, his absence from multi-nation tournaments since the 2021 T20 World Cup could impact India's strategy. Kuldeep Yadav's prowess as a left-arm wrist spinner adds another dimension, especially considering his past success against Babar. However, former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes that Mohammed Shami will pose the biggest challenge to Babar. Kaif praised Shami's form and skills, noting his ability to manage the bowling lineup even in Bumrah's absence. Shami himself emphasized focus and proper execution in one-day matches. Dig deeper

Actor Sunny Deol shared a personal incident on The Ranveer Show podcast where he and friends playfully teased a girl on the street, only for her brother to chase them down. Reflecting on his actions, Sunny admitted his wrongdoing and how he acknowledges his mistakes. He also addressed a recent viral video where he shouted at an airport fan, explaining it was an instinctive reaction during a painful time of promoting his new film Gadar 2. Sunny clarified that he values his fans and, if given the chance, would talk to the fan and ask them not to take the incident personally. Gadar 2, a sequel to his 2001 hit, has been successful at the box office. Dig deeper

National Ginger Cat Appreciation Day is observed annually on September 1 to honour these unique feline companions. Established by software developer Chris Roy in memory of his cat Doobert, ginger cats, often known for their orange fur, carry a blend of feline traits. Contrary to popular belief, ginger is not a distinct breed, with various domestic breeds displaying orange, red, or yellow fur. Male ginger cats are more prevalent due to the genetics of their coat colour, while freckles can emerge on their noses and faces. These cats tend to be talkative, possess a heightened prey drive, and can exhibit temperature-sensitive colour variations. Dig deeper

