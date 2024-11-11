Evening briefing: Rahul's ‘challenge’ to Priyanka ahead of Wayanad bypolls; Uddhav claims his bags checked; & more news

On the final day of campaigning for Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, ex-Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday threw a ‘challenge’ to his ‘little sister’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress candidate. Dig deeper Wayanad, Nov 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a roadshow in support of party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday alleged that government officials checked his bags when he arrived in Yavatmal district for campaigning. Addressing a rally at Wani for party candidate Sanjay Derkar, Thackeray talked about this incident. Dig deeper

Latest News

SC rejects plea by Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party to defer Bihar bypolls. Dig deeper

Car driver stabs MBA student to death after road rage in Ahmedabad. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Russia denies reports of Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin talks to end Ukraine war. Dig deeper

Comedian brutally roasts White man for saying his culture shock in India was ‘stray dogs.’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ex-India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has requested the BCCI to keep Gautam Gambhir away from media interactions as the team departs for Australia to play a gruelling five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association posted videos on X (formerly Twitter) stating that they stormed a YouTube channel’s office over alleged objectionable videos about the actor and his wife, Sneha Reddy. Dig deeper

It's Trending

The Indian-origin CEO of AI startup Greptile, who copped backlash after revealing his employees are expected to work more than 14 hours a day, has defended his stance on no work-life balance. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Makeup trends evolve quickly, with new techniques and treatments constantly emerging. In today's digital age, social media is the go-to space for everything from fitness tips and cooking hacks to fashion inspiration. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)