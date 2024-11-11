Evening briefing: Rahul's ‘challenge’ to Priyanka ahead of Wayanad bypolls; Uddhav claims his bags checked; & more news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
On the final day of campaigning for Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, ex-Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday threw a ‘challenge’ to his ‘little sister’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress candidate. Dig deeper
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday alleged that government officials checked his bags when he arrived in Yavatmal district for campaigning. Addressing a rally at Wani for party candidate Sanjay Derkar, Thackeray talked about this incident. Dig deeper
Latest News
SC rejects plea by Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party to defer Bihar bypolls. Dig deeper
Car driver stabs MBA student to death after road rage in Ahmedabad. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Russia denies reports of Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin talks to end Ukraine war. Dig deeper
Comedian brutally roasts White man for saying his culture shock in India was ‘stray dogs.’ Dig deeper
Sports Goings
Ex-India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has requested the BCCI to keep Gautam Gambhir away from media interactions as the team departs for Australia to play a gruelling five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
The All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association posted videos on X (formerly Twitter) stating that they stormed a YouTube channel’s office over alleged objectionable videos about the actor and his wife, Sneha Reddy. Dig deeper
It's Trending
The Indian-origin CEO of AI startup Greptile, who copped backlash after revealing his employees are expected to work more than 14 hours a day, has defended his stance on no work-life balance. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Makeup trends evolve quickly, with new techniques and treatments constantly emerging. In today's digital age, social media is the go-to space for everything from fitness tips and cooking hacks to fashion inspiration. Dig deeper