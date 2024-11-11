What is lip blushing trend? The new semi-permanent solution for perfectly tinted lips

Makeup trends evolve quickly, with new techniques and treatments constantly emerging. In today's digital age, social media is the go-to space for everything from fitness tips and cooking hacks to fashion inspiration. Anything new and unconventional often catches the attention of netizens, with many blindly jumping on the "trend" bandwagon for likes and views. A beauty treatment currently making waves is ‘lip blushing', in which people are tattooing their lips to achieve a brighter pink hue. Lip blushing, a semi-permanent lip tattoo trend is getting viral on social media.(Instagram)

In an interview with HT Digital, Dr Zara Dadi, medical cosmetologist and anti-ageing expert, shared all the essential insights you need to consider before diving into this trend. (Also read: Mehendi on face! How viral henna makeup trend could harm your skin; doctors warn of dangerous side effects )

What is lip blushing?

Dr Zara Dadi explains that while lip blush treatments have recently gained popularity, they've been around for years. Essentially, lip blushing is a semi-permanent tattoo applied to the lips. This technique can enhance colour, camouflage hyperpigmentation, and, in some cases, even correct lip asymmetry.

Why is lip blushing getting popular in India?

Dr Zara shares that hyperpigmentation on the lips is a common concern for many in India, making lip blushing an increasingly popular treatment. "Indian skin is the skin of colour, and lip hyperpigmentation can be very common. Lip blush offers a safe way to brighten and enhance natural lip tones," says Dr Dadi. This semi-permanent treatment applies pigment to the upper dermal layer, lasting one to 1.5 years, which appeals to clients looking for long-lasting colour and symmetry.

How the treatment works

According to Dr Dadi, heavily pigmented lips typically require an initial session to neutralise the darker tone, followed by a second session to introduce the desired pink or reddish tint. Colour choice is always customised based on individual preferences, from a natural pink to a deeper red. Lip blushing uses tiny needles attached to a mechanical pen to deliver the tint to the lips. With a numbing cream applied beforehand, the process is designed to minimise any pain or discomfort.

Does lip blush alter lip size?

Dr Dadi clarifies a common misconception: "Lip blush doesn't change the size of lips. Instead, it enhances natural symmetry and adds a soft, natural colour that gives the illusion of a fuller pout." She adds that while some swelling occurs, it's typically mild and subsides within a few hours post-procedure.

Alternative for fuller lips

"For clients truly looking to increase lip volume, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers are still the best option," advises Dr Dadi. “While lip blush is more about colour and natural enhancement, fillers provide actual volume, which is ideal for those wanting a more pronounced change.”

Potential risks and safety considerations

As with any cosmetic procedure, there are risks associated with lip blushing. Dr. Dadi advises having the treatment performed in a medical setting, where a sterile environment and professional protocols are ensured for safety. Proper post-procedure care can also significantly speed up recovery.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.