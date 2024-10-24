Evening briefing: Rajnath Singh reacts to India-China agreement, SC's direction to Ajit Pawar on clock symbol; and more

Earlier this week, New Delhi said an agreement was reached with the Chinese side regarding patrolling which will lead to complete disengagement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that a broad consensus has been achieved between India and China on "patrolling" and “restoring ground situation” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. His remark came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral dialogue after five years. Dig deeper Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Rajnath Singh | Official X account)

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) must include a disclaimer while using the “clock” symbol as directed by the top court earlier, PTI reported. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant observed while hearing a plea filed by the NCP faction led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar over the use of the "clock" symbol. Dig deeper

Latest News

'Back-stabbing': Envoy Sanjay Verma slams Canada over 'person of interest' fiasco Dig deeper

PAC meeting postponed after SEBI chief Buch expresses inability to attend Dig deeper

India News

Over 70 Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa flights get fresh bomb threats. Dig deeper

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan attacks Shiv Sena (UBT): 'Staying together was never...' Dig deeper

Global News

Who's better for US economy? Voters pick Trump but experts think Kamala ‘vastly superior’ Dig deeper

‘Brokenist?’: Justin Trudeau trolled for his English amid calls for resignation | Watch. Dig deeper

Trending and Lifestyle News

Who is Mukesh Menaria, the man Vasundhara Oswal is accused of murdering in Uganda? Dig deeper

Anand Ahuja's special edition luxury watch for Karwa Chauth will blow your mind with its price point and history Dig deeper

Entertainment News

Pushpa 2: The Rule pre-release business: Recently, there has been news that Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule crossed ₹1000 crore in pre-release business. Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers breaks down the film’s theatrical and non-theatrical business. Dig deeper

Sports Going

India captain Rohit Sharma was at the receiving end of the stick for his questionable tactics while New Zealand batted first on Day 1 of the second Test in Pune on Thursday. Rohit's captaincy was slammed by several renowned cricket experts as his field placements left a lot to be desired. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning