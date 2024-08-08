On Thursday, the Manipur government announced that police are investigating the origins of a controversial audio clip purportedly featuring offensive remarks by Chief Minister Biren Singh. The government dismissed the clip as ‘fake’ and accused its release on social media of being a deliberate attempt to disrupt the state's ongoing peace process amid ethnic violence. Labeling the incident as a 'conspiracy,' the government stressed that the Manipur Police are actively working to trace the source of the defamatory material. Emphasizing their commitment to restoring peace, the government reiterated the importance of maintaining stability in the region. Dig Deeper A viral audio clip of Manipur CM Biren Singh speaking against the Kuki community has been declared fake by the Manipur government. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

On Thursday, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stated that she will return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored, though it’s undecided if she will come back as a "retired or active" politician. Joy’s comments followed earlier assertions that Hasina would not return. The 76-year-old leader, who resigned and fled to India under military escort, arrived at Hindon airbase near Delhi on Monday. She has since been relocated to an undisclosed safe location. The uncertainty surrounding her return continues amid ongoing political instability in Bangladesh. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Michelle Obama shares ‘strange’ experience after spending ‘abnormal’ 8 years at White House: 'Our dogs didn't know…' Dig Deeper

73 Zika virus cases reported in Pune since June. Symptoms, prevention and more Dig Deeper

India News

Woman BSF constable foils alleged cattle smuggling bid near Indo-Bangla border Dig Deeper

RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves House, says Opposition feels he’s unworthy Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Who is Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel laureate set to head Bangladesh's interim govt? Dig Deeper

Donald Trump rally shooting victim David Dutch breaks silence over tragic assassination attempt Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Following a controversial disciplinary breach at the Paris Olympics, Indian wrestler Antim Panghal has addressed the issue. On Wednesday, it was reported that Panghal and her entourage faced deportation after her sister used her accreditation to enter the Games Village. Panghal had asked her sister to retrieve personal belongings but the sister was caught for impersonation and questioned by police. In response, Antim Panghal released a nearly four-minute video statement, providing her account of the incident and clarifying the situation. The controversy has drawn significant attention, with Panghal seeking to resolve misunderstandings surrounding the breach. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Gyaarah Gyaarah, a new fantasy thriller series, marks the latest collaboration between producers Guneet Monga and Karan Johar, following their successful action thriller Kill. Adapted from the Korean series *Signal* (2016), the show features Raghav Juyal as Yug, a dedicated police officer in 2016 Dehradun who discovers a walkie talkie enabling communication with Shaurya (Dhairya Karwa), an honest cop from the 1990s. Together, they solve unresolved cases by sharing leads across their timelines. Like Kill, which drew from extreme violence Korean films, Gyaarah Gyaarah promises a gripping narrative with its cross-era crime-solving premise. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Weight loss continues to be a global challenge, with some turning to unconventional methods for results. While Ozempic and Mounjaro have been popular topics on social media, a new trend has emerged: tadpole water. This method involves soaking chia seeds in lemon and warm water. The name "tadpole water" stems from the fact that chia seeds, when soaked, resemble baby frogs in a pond. This trend offers a natural alternative to weight loss drugs, leveraging the health benefits of chia seeds, which are known for their fiber and nutrient content. Dig Deeper

