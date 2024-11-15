Evening briefing: Shraddha Walkar killer on Bishnoi gang's ‘hitlist’; SC seeks govt stand on trafficking victims, & more

Shivakumar Gautam, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang member suspected to be the main shooter in the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, has reportedly informed Mumbai Police the gang had also discussed “targeting” Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Dig deeper Aftab Poonawala (File Photo)

The Supreme Court has asked the Union government to spell out its stand on comprehensive legislation for the rehabilitation, care, and protection of victims of sex trafficking, underlining its dehumanising effect. Dig deeper

Latest News

Delhi to US in under an hour? Elon Musk's SpaceX might make it happen soon. Dig deeper

Cong alleges delay in clearance for Rahul Gandhi's chopper, says PM rally ‘prioritised’. Dig deeper

Global Matters

North Korea's Kim Jong Un to mass produce suicide drones amid global military competition. Dig deeper

Far side of Moon had volcanic eruptions billions of years ago: Study. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Mohammed Shami is back and how. An ankle injury that required surgery followed by a long recovery process and then the return of a knee injury. The last 12 months have been nothing short of a nightmare for Shami. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Allu Arjun spoke about how his father, producer Allu Aravind, brought him and his elder brother Bobby up ‘middle class’ on Balakrishna’s talk show on Aha, Unstoppable With NBK. He also claimed their younger brother Allu Sirish was pampered, unlike him, who got an ‘old car’ at 18. Dig deeper

It's Trending

An Indian techie in Sweden has compared work culture in the two countries, suggesting that the European nation scores higher on employee wellbeing. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Diet is integral to weight loss. Watching what you eat is vital to managing and losing weight. Some may even give up their comfort food to stick to their diet. Dig deeper