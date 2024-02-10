Evening briefing: Sitharaman's ‘clean governance’ jibe at Cong, Centre's data on hacked govt websites; all latest news

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made sharp remarks against the Congress party on Saturday, saying the country needed clean governance and not governance through “extra-constitutional bodies”. She criticized the Congress for their alleged tendency to undermine the achievements of past administrations, particularly citing their handling of inflation during the UPA's tenure. During a discussion on the 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman asserted that there was mismanagement of the economy from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led UPA government. She highlighted the efforts of the Modi-led government in steering the economy from a precarious state to becoming the world's fifth-largest, with aspirations to rise further. Dig Deeper Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Between January 2018 and September 2023, 373 central and state government websites were hacked, the ministry of electronics and information technology informed the parliamentary committee on communications and information technology. “As per the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), a total number of 110, 54, 59, 42, 50 and 58 website hacking incidents of Central Ministries/Departments and State Government organizations were observed during the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (upto September), respectively,” MeitY told the committee. Taking this to account, the committee, headed by member of Parliament (MP) Prataprao Jadhav, in its report on “Digital Payment and Online Security Measures for Data Protection” tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 8, asked the government to strengthen the cybersecurity of government websites and other critical digital infrastructure. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Muslims being provoked, CAA can't snatch away citizenship, says Amit Shah. Dig Deeper

In PM Modi's last address to 17th Lok Sabha, Article 370, Sengol, Ram Mandir mentioned. Dig Deeper

Arvind Kejriwal opts out of INDIA bloc in Punjab, says AAP to contest all seats; BJP takes swipe. Dig Deeper

India News

CAA rules to be finalised before Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah. Dig Deeper

Finance ministry meets to discuss rising online financial frauds. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump mocks Biden, reveals ‘the thing I like best’ about alarming Special Counsel Hur's report. Dig Deeper

Israel's new AI-enabled military technology in Gaza war: Details. Dig Deeper

Russia's military drone production ramping up, says defence minister. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor-couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced earlier this week that they have become parents to a son. The couple were spotted leaving the hospital on Saturday, where Vikrant requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of the baby. On Saturday, Vikrant was spotted leaving the hospital in his car, with Sheetal seated in the back seat, with the newborn. Sheetal was discharged from the hospital on January 10. As the car exited, the paparazzi surrounded them and clicked pictures of the actor. Vikrant smiled but requested them not to click pictures of the baby. He was seen in a green shirt. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Choosing the right colour combination for your bedroom can work wonders as it can set the tone for the room and have a huge impact on your mood. To help you explore a few colour combinations that can transform your bedroom, we got some home decor and interior design experts on board because after all, getting a sound sleep is the most important part of your well being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for applied Arts, suggested the following colour combinations to turn your room into a sanctuary of peace and calm. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Shreyas Iyer has been dropped for the final three Tests against England after a string of low scores. Iyer did complain of back spasms after the second Test but an ESPNCricinfo report claimed that it was not serious enough to rule him out of the next three Tests in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala. Iyer, in fact, was available for selection but the selectors decided to look elsewhere following the right-hander's prolonged lean patch. The biggest giveaway about Iyer's non-selection being a tactical call instead of being a forced one due to injury was the BCCI press release that came out on Saturday morning. Apart from the 17 names picked for the remainder of the series, the release also carried a couple of notes about certain players. Dig Deeper