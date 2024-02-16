Evening briefing: Sonia Gandhi's assets total ₹12 crore; Air India's clarification after passenger's death; and more
A shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items you should check out.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has declared assets of ₹12.53 crore in her affidavit for the Rajya Sabha election. She also has shares in her father's property in Italy worth ₹27 lakh. Apart from these, she has 88kg of silver, 1,267 grams of gold, and jewellery. The Congress leader owns three bighas of agricultural land in Dera Mandi village, New Delhi. Dig deeper
An 80-year-old man, who arrived on an Air India flight in Mumbai from New York with his wife on Friday, died after he had to walk around 1.5 km from the plane to the immigration counter due to a shortage of wheelchairs. However, Air India clarified that while the airline authorities requested the passenger to wait, he opted to walk. According to reports, the couple had pre-booked wheelchairs, but only the wife received it at the airport upon landing due to a “shortage of wheelchairs”. Dig deeper
India News
‘Let him come back’: On Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad says ‘doors are always open’
UAE, Qatar today respect India because....: PM Modi in Haryana; raises '400 paar' call
Latest News
Ajay Singh, boss of struggling SpiceJet that laid off people to stay aloft, bids for GoFirst
RBI grants Paytm Payments Bank extension until March 15 to stop transactions
Global News
Prince Harry on King Charles' cancer in new interview: ‘Could help…’
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov calls Alexei Navalny's death ‘murder’
Entertainment Focus
Don't know what to watch over the weekend? There's plenty to choose from. Some of last year's biggest films landed on different OTT platforms this week, from Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story to the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
The legend of Ravichandran Ashwin continues to grow as the India spinner on Friday ticked off a massive milestone in his career by picking up his 500th Test wicket. Ashwin's feat was hailed by the who's who of world cricket, as several former cricketers jumped on to social media to extend their well-wishes and congratulations to the champion spinner. Leading the way was the great Sachin Tendulkar, whose tribute for Ashwin, easily takes the cake. Dig deeper
