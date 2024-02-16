 Evening briefing: Sonia Gandhi's assets total ₹12 crore | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening briefing: Sonia Gandhi's assets total 12 crore; Air India's clarification after passenger's death; and more

Evening briefing: Sonia Gandhi's assets total 12 crore; Air India's clarification after passenger's death; and more

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 06:28 PM IST

A shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items you should check out.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has declared assets of 12.53 crore in her affidavit for the Rajya Sabha election. She also has shares in her father's property in Italy worth 27 lakh. Apart from these, she has 88kg of silver, 1,267 grams of gold, and jewellery. The Congress leader owns three bighas of agricultural land in Dera Mandi village, New Delhi. Dig deeper

Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)
Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)

An 80-year-old man, who arrived on an Air India flight in Mumbai from New York with his wife on Friday, died after he had to walk around 1.5 km from the plane to the immigration counter due to a shortage of wheelchairs. However, Air India clarified that while the airline authorities requested the passenger to wait, he opted to walk. According to reports, the couple had pre-booked wheelchairs, but only the wife received it at the airport upon landing due to a “shortage of wheelchairs”. Dig deeper

India News

‘Let him come back’: On Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad says ‘doors are always open’

UAE, Qatar today respect India because....: PM Modi in Haryana; raises '400 paar' call

Latest News

Ajay Singh, boss of struggling SpiceJet that laid off people to stay aloft, bids for GoFirst

RBI grants Paytm Payments Bank extension until March 15 to stop transactions

Global News

Prince Harry on King Charles' cancer in new interview: ‘Could help…’

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov calls Alexei Navalny's death ‘murder’

Entertainment Focus

Don't know what to watch over the weekend? There's plenty to choose from. Some of last year's biggest films landed on different OTT platforms this week, from Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story to the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The legend of Ravichandran Ashwin continues to grow as the India spinner on Friday ticked off a massive milestone in his career by picking up his 500th Test wicket. Ashwin's feat was hailed by the who's who of world cricket, as several former cricketers jumped on to social media to extend their well-wishes and congratulations to the champion spinner. Leading the way was the great Sachin Tendulkar, whose tribute for Ashwin, easily takes the cake. Dig deeper

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

