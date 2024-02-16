UAE, Qatar today respect India because....: PM Modi in Haryana; raises '400 paar' call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a rally in Haryana's Rewari where he asserted that NDA will cross 400 seats this time and his government will come for a third term. Referring to his recent visit to UAE, PM Modi said the way UAE and Qatar respect India today, it is not only the respect for the prime minister but for the country and every countryman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Haryana's Rewari on Friday.

The country wanted the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; today it is a reality, PM Modi said adding that the Congress never wanted the temple because Lord Ram is imaginary to them. "But today they are also saying Jai Siya Ram. Congress blocked the withdrawal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I promised that I will repeal that. And today it is history," PM Modi said. "Now everyone is saying that who removed Article 370 will get 370 seats in the election. BJP will get 370 seats and NDA will cross 400," PM Modi said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Qatar has recently released eight former Indian Navy personnel who were earlier given death sentences. Following India's appeal, their death sentences were commuted to prison terms of different duration. After Qatar released the veterans, Narendra Modi visited Qatar and expressed his deep appreciation to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

'Everyone is leaving Congress…'

Deploring the situation of the Congress, Narendra Modi said Congress has a track record of corruption and nepotism and this has not changed over the years because the leaders are the same and they are serving the same family.

"Before 2014, an average of ₹300 crores was announced in the budget for the development of railways in Haryana. This year, around ₹3,000 crore has been kept in the budget for the railways. This is the difference of just 10 years..." PM Modi said.

"Congress leaders can not even handle a startup and they think of handling the country. All their leaders are leaving the party one by one...In contrast with Congress's years of misrule, we have BJP's good governance," PM Modi said.