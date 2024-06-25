Evening briefing: UP govt to bring new law to curb paper leaks; What Owaisi said on his 'Jai Palestine' slogan; more
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to introduce the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Ordinance 2024 following recent paper leaks in the Constable Recruitment Exam and RO-ARO exam. The state cabinet approved the proposal, which includes provisions for life imprisonment and fines up to ₹1 crore for those found guilty of exam malpractice. Question papers of UP Police’s biggest recruitment exam for 60,244 posts of constables were leaked in February. Later, the UPPSC preliminary recruitment examination for review officers and assistant review officers (ROs/AROs) was also cancelled in March due to reports of paper leaks. Dig Deeper
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi stirred controversy on Tuesday by concluding his oath-taking in the 18th Lok Sabha with the slogan "Jai Palestine." Owaisi, who was re-elected as MP from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, took the oath in Urdu and ended it with slogans – ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine’. The unexpected inclusion of "Jai Palestine" immediately drew objections from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, including Shobha Karandlaje. Radha Mohan Singh, who was presiding over the swearing-in ceremony, announced that the controversial slogan would be expunged from the official records. Dig Deeper
Latest News
India, Russia eyeing PM Modi’s Moscow visit in early July
Pune Porsche accident: HC orders release of accused teen, to be in custody of aunt
India News
Delhi HC stays trial court's order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘observations totally unjustified’
K Suresh to be Opposition candidate for LS Speaker’s election
Global Matters
China becomes 1st country to bring soil samples from far side of the moon
Elon Musk's Tesla is recalling over 11,000 Cybertrucks. Here's why
Entertainment Focus
Richa Chadha has never feared being opinionated about cinema, society and world affairs. The actor, who recently attended Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, took a smart jibe at trolls. Richa took to her Instagram stories while commending Sonakshi and Zaheer on not being affected by the social media negativity over their interfaith marriage. Dig Deeper
