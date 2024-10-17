Evening briefing: US reacts to allegations in Pannun case; Kharge attacks Bihar govt over hooch tragedy; and more

The Union government planned to increase deployment of air marshals on flights, investigation agencies examined if they could establish a “pattern”, and the Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs over hoax calls amid a spate of bomb threats, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Dig Deeper According to US federal prosecutors, Nikhil Gupta was on a mission to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. (Reuters file photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticized the Bihar government for failing to stop the illicit liquor trade in the state. Kharge’s statement comes in the wake of the latest hooch tragedy in Bihar that claimed 36 lives in the Siwan and Saran districts. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Going

Team India faced an injury scare on Thursday as Rishabh Pant, the side's star wicketkeeper-batter, was hit on his knee during his keeping duties on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand. With New Zealand cruising to a strong lead, the incident involving Pant unfolded off the final ball of Jadeja's fifth over, when Devon Conway missed a delivery after advancing down the wicket. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release has made more than ₹250 crore at the box office. Now, Vettaiyan director TJ Gnanavel has revealed that he wants to make a prequel to this film. In a media interaction, he stated, “I'm more interested in exploring a prequel. Vettaiyan: The Hunter could delve into Athiyan's journey, revealing how he became an encounter specialist, Fahadh Faasil's transformation into a thief and police informant, and other aspects of the story's backstory.” Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Saurabh Gadgil of PN Gadgil Jewellers has joined India's billionaires' club after the company made its market debut last month. The sixth-generation businessman, who is based in Pune, is the chairman and managing director of PN Gadgil Jewellers, or PNG Jewellers. Since the IPO, Gadgil's net worth has risen to almost $1.1 billion since the IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning