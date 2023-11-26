Evening briefing: Uttarakhand tunnel rescue now has 6 plans, Kharge loses calm at rally; and all the latest news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
As vertical drilling in the Silyara tunnel began on Sunday after the US-made auger machine broke down, the rescuers now have six plans in place as the Indian Army is now on board in the rescue mission that dragged on for the last 15 days. National Disaster Management Authority member Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) on Sunday said the 41 workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel are in good health condition and are getting their food and medicine. Dig deeper
More on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: After major setback, rescuers begin vertical drilling
How plasma machine from Hyderabad is cutting auger stuck in Uttarkashi tunnel debris
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday dubbed the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as a “rubber stamp president” after Kharge was seen losing his temper over a crowd during an election rally in Kalwakurthy in poll-bound Telangana – in a video. While sharing a 28-second clip of the Congress leader being agitated by the unruly audience, Malviya said Kharge is humiliated in all his public meetings and helplessly screams and shouts at his workers who don't respect him. Dig deeper
More on Telangana elections: Congress hits out at EC for allowing DBT to farmers under Rythu scheme ahead of Telangana polls
KCR govt indulges in appeasement politics and corruption, says Shah
The Latest News
Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, hail likely over parts of western India | Check IMD latest weather forecast Dig deeper
Hamas claims Israel killed brigade commander, 3 other senior leaders Dig deeper
India News
'Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar': Owaisi's jibe at Congress leader's '2 friends' remark Dig deeper
PM Modi urges people climbing tower during Telangana rally Dig deeper
Global Matters
Pope Francis diagnosed with lung inflammation; aide reads noon message Dig deeper
Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list, launches criminal investigation Dig deeper
Sports Goings
Gujarat Titans have retained Hardik Pandya amid multiple reports of the all-rounder being traded to Mumbai Indians, the franchise confirmed on Sunday. Hardik was heavily linked with a move to Mumbai Indians but on the retention deadline day (November 26), the Titans have retained their skipper. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have also retained Rohit Sharma. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) is a condition that affects the functioning of the ovaries, resulting in a decrease in estrogen levels and an irregular or absent menstrual cycle in women under the age of 40 although it can happen at any age. While POI can have various causes, including genetic disorders and autoimmune conditions, its exact mechanisms are still not fully understood. Dig deeper