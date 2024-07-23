Evening briefing: Why SC refused to cancel NEET-UG 2024 exam; Omar Abdullah on UP's Kanwar diktat; all latest news

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 23, refused to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET)-UG 2024 exam while hearing a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of the medical entranced over alleged paper leak and malpractices. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra passed the order The medical admissions test was held on May 5, while the results were declared on June 4. Dig Deeper The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 23, refused to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET)-UG 2024 exam(HT_PRINT)

Welcoming the Supreme Court's interim stay on the controversial Kanwar Yatra order of the Uttar Pradesh government, ex-Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday sought to know if Amarnath and Vaishno Devi pilgrimages, too, would be possible without Muslims. “If the (Kanwar Yatra) order was meant to keep Muslims away, then for God's sake, tell me, when the (Amarnath) yatra takes place here (Jammu and Kashmir)…it is not possible without the Muslims,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar. Dig Deeper

The Indian team were once blessed with a handful of all-format players, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah leading the way. KL Rahul was once part of that group, until he lost his place in the T20I side earlier this year, despite having transformed himself to adjust to the needs of the Indian team in white-ball cricket. He was neither picked for the T20 World Cup, nor was he recalled for the tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Rahul has, however, been added to the ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka, but is likely to serve as a back-up for Rishabh Pant. Dig Deeper

Actors are frequently under scrutiny on social media for their appearances and fashion choices. Dr. Raj Kanodia, a famous surgeon, was popular on Reddit today for liking a post that claimed he performed Janhvi Kapoor's rhinoplasty. Khloe Kardashian, another attendee at the event, had earlier admitted that Dr. Kanodia performed her rhinoplasty. Dig Deeper