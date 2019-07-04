Ex-CM Narayan Rane’s son arrested after pouring muddy water on engineer

Congress legislator Nitesh Rane, the younger son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, and his supporters, was arrested on Thursday on charges of abusing, and poured muddy water on an engineer of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), over the poor condition of the Mumbai-Goa highway, at Kankavli in the coastal Sindhudurg district, on Thursday. The engineer was later tied to the bridge with a rope.

News agency ANI, quoting Sindhudurg district police chief Dikshit Gedam, said Nitesh Rane and two of his supporters had been arrested. “They will be produced in court tomorrow,” Gedam said.

WATCH | Cong MLA throws mud over engineer after inspecting potholes-ridden road

Rane was on a visit of an under-construction site on the highway at Gadnadi, near Vagade Gaon, in his constituency, Kankavli, over complaints of waterlogging. The waterlogging was caused because of the construction work and the authority’s failure to construct a service road, Rane alleged. Rane and his supporters accosted deputy engineer Prakash Shedekar, who was on a site visit, and held him responsible for the incomplete work.

In the video of the incident that has gone viral, Rane abuses the engineer and asks him why the service road was not built. “How are villagers expected to travel on a road full of mud and potholes? Is your father going to construct the service road,” threatens Rane. His supporters then pour a bucket of wet mud and slime on the engineer and tie him to a structure on the road.

Narayan Rane has condemned the entire episode and apologised to the deputy engineer. “The elected representatives have every right to protest against the inefficiency of the government machinery in the interest of the common man. However, I do not approve of the agitation by Nitesh and his supporters as it is condemnable. I apologise to the officer, who was targeted,” said Narayan Rane, who is a BJP member of Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, a criminal case has been registered in a local police station against Nitesh Rane and his supporters. The MLA will likely be arrested in the case.

Nitesh Rane is no more active in the Congress and is working for Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh (MSP), a political outfit floated by his father.

Sameer Nalawade, the MSP’s district council chairman, had threatened two days ago to “teach a lesson” to the engineer, holding him responsible for the road’s condition. Officials from NHAI are expected to raise the issue with higher authorities and have expressed discontent over the engineer not being given police protection despite the public threat by the MSP leader.

Nitesh Rane was not available for comment.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 19:04 IST