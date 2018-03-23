Ex-Himachal CM says 3 Indians kidnapped by Nigerian pirates, raises issue with Swaraj

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Friday urged external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to ensure the early release of three persons from the state from the custody of Nigerian pirates.

He said the men, belonging to Kangra district of the state and serving in the Merchant Navy, had been kidnapped by the pirates for ransom.

“The foreign minister assured me that the Government of India will act strongly in this matter and the youths will be back soon,” he said.

The BJP MP from Kangra said he wrote a detailed letter to Swaraj and also talked to her over phone regarding the matter. “The pirates are demanding 11 million naira for the release of the Indian nationals,” he said.

On March 12, the family of one of the victims received a satellite call from Nigeria, informing them that some Nigerian pirates had hijacked their ship and kidnapped three Indian crew members.

Kumar said the Indian nationals are: Sushil Kumar from Nagrota Surian, Pankaj Kumar from Samloti and Ajay Kumar from Palampur.