Ex- ISRO chief passes away, President Murmu, PM Modi condole his death

Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan who was at the helm of the space agency for nearly a decade, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said. Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passed away on April 25.(PTI)

He was 84 and is survived by two sons, family sources said adding, he was suffering from age related ailments for the past few months.

"He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27," the officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled his death, “(I am) Saddened to learn that Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan is no more. As head of ISRO, he played a stellar role in the evolution of India’s space programme. With his passion for knowledge, he also contributed greatly in diverse fields."

"He helped draft the National Education Policy, which is already making a profound impact on the shaping of the next generation. My condolences to his family and admirers,” Murmu said in a post on ‘X’.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on ‘X’, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr K Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered. He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India’s space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation.”

He said India will always be grateful to Dr Kasturirangan for his efforts during the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP) and in ensuring that learning in India became more holistic and forward-looking.

“He was also an outstanding mentor to many young scientists and researchers. My thoughts are with his family, students, scientists and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he added.

Taking to "X", Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the death of renowned astrophysicist Kasturirangan, who raised India's flag in the field of space technology, is shocking. Dr Kasturirangan, hailing from Karnataka, had immense love and concern for our state, he said.

"Dr Kasturirangan's long-standing service as Chairman of India's proud ISRO and Director of the Centre's Space Council has made India internationally recognised in the field of space science,” he added.

Condolences to the family members and admirers of Dr Kasthuri Rangan. I share their grief. I pray for peace for the departed soul," he added.

Chairperson of drafting committee on New National Edutation Policy (NEP), Kasturirangan had also served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India. Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru from April 2004 to 2009. The former ISRO chief was born on October 24, 1940 at Ernakulam in Kerala to C M Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi.

Having origins in Tamil Nadu, his family had settled at Chalakudy in Thrissur district. His mother was hailing from Palakkad Iyer family. The space scientist served for nine long years as the ISRO chairperson before demitting his office in August 2003. For his exemplary work he was awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2000.