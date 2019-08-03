Ex-Maldives vice president Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor, who sought asylum in India, sent back

india

Former vice president of Maldives Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor, who had sought political asylum from India, has been sent back to his home country, police said on Saturday.

Adheeb, who arrived here on Thursday on a cargo vessel along with nine crew members, was not allowed to enter India as he did not possess valid documents.

He was not allowed to disembark from the ship and was questioned on-board by various central agencies, they said.

Adheeb had sought political asylum from India as he faces a serious risk to his life in his home country, a UK lawyer representing the politician had said.

