Ex-official under lens for buying Harley Davidson with Srijan loan

The General Administration Department (GAD) of state government has sought an explanation from a Bihar administrative service official who has reportedly bought a Harley Davidson bike through loan received from Srijan Credit Cooperative Society, which has been involved in multi-crore scam, sources said.

The official, Kumar Anuj, currently posted as senior deputy collector in Buxar, was previously posted as SDO (Sadar) in Bhagalpur, where the Srijan scam took place. Ram Bishun Rai, additional secretary of GAD, has written to the official to submit an explanation within 15 days on charges framed against him.

The GAD letter also mentions some other allegations levelled against the official, who was said to be close to (late) Manorama Devi, founder of Srijan Women Cooperative Society, and her son Amit and daughter-in-law Priya, who have been absconding since the scam came to light in 2017.

A district official said that the district magistrate had earlier ordered an inquiry into the allegations against former SDO and a report was sent to government.

