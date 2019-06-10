Ex-Puducherry CM Janakiraman dies at 79

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and DMK veteran RV Janakiraman died in Chennai on Monday morning. He was 79.

Janakiraman died at a private hospital where he was being treated for age related illness.

Having been the personal assistant of the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi for long, Janakiraman earned the leader’s trust and confidence and was deputed to Puducherry to develop the party. He became public works minister and then Chief Minister of the Union Territory between 1996 and 2000. Hailing from Alathur, near Marakkanam in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, Janakiraman was elected to the Territorial Assembly from the Nellithope constituency in 1985. Since then, he had retained the seat for five consecutive terms.

For the last few years, he had withdrawn from active politics after being diagnosed with neurological ailments.

In his condolence message, DMK president M K Stalin recalled Janakiraman’s contribution to the development and growth of the party and his services as the manager of ‘Mekala Pictures’, the film production company of Karunanidhi in 1960s. He also recalled that Janakiraman had the opportunity to be the chauffeur for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during her visits.

Stalin will attend Janakiraman’s funeral at Alathur on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders of various political parties have condoled the death. Narayanasamy had said that the former CM would be given a state funeral.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 17:32 IST