Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-AAP MLA's wife files defamation case against finance minister Sitharaman

PTI |
Jun 12, 2025 10:48 PM IST

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal deferred the hearing on the request of Sitharaman's counsel.

A Delhi court on Thursday fixed on June 26 the criminal defamation complaint filed by Lipika Mitra, wife of former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly making statements over their marital discord.

Sitharaman has been accused of making "defamatory, false, and malicious statements" at a press conference on May 17, 2024 with the intention to tarnish Bharti's reputation.(@FinMinIndia)
Sitharaman has been accused of making "defamatory, false, and malicious statements" at a press conference on May 17, 2024 with the intention to tarnish Bharti's reputation.(@FinMinIndia)

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal deferred the hearing on the request of Sitharaman's counsel.

The judge also directed Mitra's counsel to provide a copy of the complaint to the opposite party.

"Time sought by the proposed accused side to file vakalatnama (document regarding hiring of the lawyer).

"Although the summons have been received back duly served. The proposed accused side has sought a copy of complaint. The complainant side agrees to supply the soft copy of the same along with the link of the purported defamatory material/interview. Matter be fixed for consideration/arguments on June 26, 2025," the judge said.

Sitharaman has been accused of making "defamatory, false, and malicious statements" at a press conference on May 17, 2024 with the intention to tarnish Bharti's reputation and weaken his chances of winning in the general elections.

The complaint alleged in order to "hurt the complainant and her husband solely for political gains to BJP's candidate and political loss to the complainant's husband during 2024 Lok Sabha election, the accused spoke about the matrimonial discord of the complainant and her husband but withheld the information of their reunion and living together happily".

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ex-AAP MLA's wife files defamation case against finance minister Sitharaman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On