Ex-BJP MP Kirron Kher gets 12.7 lakh notice for unpaid licence fee of govt house

Former BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher has been issued a notice by the Office of the Chandigarh Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents, seeking ₹12.76-lakh licence fee dues for a government-allotted house. Kirron Kher was staying in the said house while she was a Member of Parliament.

The house in question is House No. T-6/ 23, Sector-7, Chandigarh, and the amount includes penalties ranging from 100 to 200 times. Kher was staying in the said house while she was a Member of Parliament.

The central government recovers licence fee for the residential accommodation available in general pool and also in departmental pools of ministries/departments of the Government of India throughout the country. It is meant to provide a facility to MPs. The rates are reasonable and lower than the market rates. A typical licence fee is charged annually.

According to official sources, the notice was issued on June 24, 2025, to her residence at House No. 65, Sector 8-A, asking her to clear the dues immediately. If not paid on time, a 12 per cent annual interest will also be levied.

The office advised Kher to settle the amount either via demand draft or bank transfer after obtaining payment details from the cashier.

Local Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky stated that due to Kirron Kher’s poor health in the later part of her tenure, the administration should consider waiving or reducing penalties on humanitarian grounds. “Not everything should be viewed through a financial lens,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents and activists in the city have raised concerns about equal enforcement of rules. Many compared this situation to how the Chandigarh Housing Board has acted firmly against defaulters in the Dhanas rehabilitation flats and evicted furniture market vendors without leniency.

HT’s calls to the ex-MP did not elicit a response.