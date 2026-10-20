Exclusive: Delhi extends fire audit transition period, implementation in May 2027

Delhi Fire Rules Delayed Until May 2027 The Delhi government has extended by 270 days the commencement of key provisions of the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, pushing their implementation to May 20, 2027, amid a slow response to the empanelment of private fire safety auditors. The Delhi government notified the amended rules on May 26. (Representative file photo)

A notification issued by the home department on October 16 said the commencement of Rules 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38, along with the First and Seventh Schedules of the amended rules, would be extended by 270 days from August 24, 2026.

The extension follows a proposal to give the fire service more time to operationalise the third-party audit mechanism after officials received few applications from private fire safety auditors, as reported by Hindustan Times in September.

The Delhi government notified the amended rules on May 26, introducing a framework under which empanelled private auditors would inspect buildings and issue or renew fire safety certificates. The provisions relating to third-party audits were scheduled to come into force 90 days after the notification.

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Third-Party Audit Framework Faces Challenges The move was intended to shift the certification process towards independent audits, with the Delhi Fire Service retaining an oversight role. However, the transition has faced challenges, including a shortage of eligible applicants and concerns among professionals about the responsibility and potential liability attached to certifying buildings as fire-safety compliant.

What the Amended Rules Require Rule 34 deals with the scrutiny of building plans and the prescription of fire prevention and safety measures. Under the amended framework, directions can be issued to owners, occupiers, architects or fire safety auditors through the relevant local or statutory authority where changes are needed to ensure compliance. The provision also stipulates that fire safety measures should be issued within three weeks of the submission of building plans or their modifications.

Rule 35 provides for fire safety certificates to be issued through auditors empanelled with the Delhi Fire Service. The process involves prescribed declarations, inspection reports and documentation, while the department can conduct random inspections to verify auditors’ findings and compliance with safety requirements. The provision is central to the proposed shift towards third-party certification, under which empanelled professionals would undertake building inspections instead of the department handling the entire certification process.

Rule 36 deals with the validity of fire safety certificates. Under the amended provision, certificates would remain valid unless suspended or cancelled, subject to the submission of an annual declaration in Form K. The requirement is intended to ensure that buildings continue to meet fire safety standards after receiving certification, rather than relying solely on a one-time inspection.

Rule 37 provides for an Automated Continuous Monitoring System (ACMS) for specified categories of buildings and occupancies.

Rule 38 requires annual online declarations in Form K from the owner, occupier, fire safety auditor or fire safety officer, as applicable, to confirm compliance with prescribed fire safety measures. The amended framework also stipulates an annual fee of ₹1,000 for the declaration.

The First Schedule contains the prescribed forms used in the certification, inspection and annual compliance processes, while the Seventh Schedule sets out the qualifications, professional experience and authorisation requirements for fire safety auditors.

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Auditor Categories and Eligibility Under the framework, auditors are divided into three categories — L-1, L-2 and L-3 — based on their qualifications and experience. L-1 and L-2 auditors can inspect and certify buildings up to 15 metres in height, while L-3 auditors are authorised to handle buildings across categories, irrespective of height. Empanelled auditors must also undergo mandatory training at the Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini before beginning audits. The training ranges from three days for L-1 auditors to seven days for L-3 auditors.

The eligibility criteria had also drawn objections from architects empanelled with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). In a representation to the chief fire officer, they sought relaxation of the requirement for an additional postgraduate qualification in Fire Management and Life Safety, arguing that experienced architects already possess expertise in building planning, construction and statutory compliance, including dealing with fire-related no-objection certificates and occupancy certificates.

The latest notification extends the commencement period for the specified provisions until May 20, 2027.