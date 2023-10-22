Exclusive: ‘India stands a chance to host 2036 Olympics’, says Union minister Anurag Thakur

India stands a chance to win the bid to host the 2036 Olympics as it checks all boxes in terms of economic conditions, youth demographics and performance in sports in recent years, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday. Union minister Anurag Thakur said the government will continue to work on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' model.

In an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times' Kumkum Chadha, Thakur also spoke on various other issues including relations between media and the government, the caste census, the BJP's 2024 plans and the ‘INDIA’ alliance factor.

He also delved on the factor differentiating his politics from that of his father Prem Kumar Dhumal. Here's an excerpt of the interview.

Q. Let me begin with India's bid to host 2036 Olympics. Does the government have a plan in place? If so, what?

A. If you look at the past nine years, the sports budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased by 2.5 times. It clearly shows the intention to promote sports. If you look at the results in the past two years, say Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics, Deaf Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, India has given the best results in the last two years.

If you look at the recent Asian Games, we never scored more than 100 medals. This time, 107 medals including 28 golds were won by India. This shows the effort behind promoting sports. If you look at hosting of championships, Fifa U-17 World Cup (men's and women's), Chess Olympiad, FIH Hockey World Cup and now the cricket World Cup, India has successfully hosted these tournaments.

If you look at the domestic programme, from Khelo India (university games), Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), they are here to help the sportspersons. It includes boarding, lodging which are taken care by the government of India under the TOPS scheme. From the budget, organisation of championships to results, everything was in favour of the government. Now talking about Olympics, India's clout is growing globally. As far as the financial condition is concerned, look at the GDP numbers.

We are the fifth largest economy in the world today. We will be the third largest economy in the next three years. It clearly shows that India has the potential financially. We have the largest youth population in the world today. India is doing very well in sports in the last few years. So I think India checks all boxes and stands a chance to host 2036 Olympics.

Q. You spoke about sports performance in the past two years and 2020 Olympics. But we were at the 48th position. We won only one gold of the seven medals. Don't you think in terms of performance, we didn't have much to show?

A. But if you look at the previous Olympics, we had won only two medals. If you have to go by statistics, the medal tally is thrice of 2016 performance. If you take a look at Rio Paralympics, we only had a 19-member contingent. Just after four years in Tokyo, we have won 19 medals. If you take a look at Deaf Olympics we won 20 medals. I am sharing the progress in the last two years that clearly shows the policies put in place are giving us the benefits. They are actually working.

Overnight nothing can change in sports. You need 10-12 years to build a sportsperson. I am sure by the time we enter 2036, India's base will be much stronger, much larger and we have many such sports in which we can win medals.

Q. You said 12-13 years are needed. So the time starts now. Our athletes are getting the killer instinct, yet the feeling is or the ground reality that they are not equipped enough to win several Olympic medals. If you are the host nation, 7-10 medals are not the issue. You need to do much more. Do you think we as a country will be able to do that? Will our athletes be able to make the cut?

A. When you start a car and put it in the first gear, it cannot run at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour. But it gradually catches up and starts running at a 100 kph speed. It is the same in sports. In the initial years, you cannot do as much as you want to, but once the momentum starts there is no looking back. From economy, poverty alleviation to sports, India has done extremely well in the last five years.

Q. The International Olympic Committee has indicated that the interests from other countries are pouring in and are now in double digits. Does it make it really difficult for India to get the bid?

A. I think nothing is impossible. We have the largest youth population in the world and India is going to be the third-largest economy. For global sports, it is a huge market. When cricket becomes a part of 2028 Olympics in LA, it really opens the doors for Olympics to take a look at the territories from LA to Brisbane then to India to make big money and make it popular.

Q. What about sports infrastructure? We don't have it in place right now. Do you think in the next 12 years we will be equipped and what is the government's plan?

A. I think India needs 5-6 years to build up for what is required at the Olympics. A growing economy like India where aspirations are getting bigger with each passing day, the per capita income is increasing. The country's GDP numbers are getting better, the requirement of infrastructure already exists. The government is already spending ₹10 lakh crore this financial year which is much bigger spend than last year. We have never seen such huge jump in capital expenditure.

Nothing stops India to spend that amount of money. We will spend wisely. Whether it is the roads as per requirement of 1.4 billion people, or the housing. Our urban population is increasing with each passing day. If we plan it make, the expense India is going to make will be worth putting in to make it sustainable.

Q. Coming back to Olympics, infrastructure and training of athletes, what are the first steps and gaps that need to be plugged?

A. There could be many, but we know where are the gaps which need to be addressed. We are sure that with each passing day, we will be able to address all those.

Q. But are there priority areas where you would start?

A. For me, the priority area is the training of my athletes. For me, the medal makes a lot of difference. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme takes care of their boarding, lodging, training, out of pocket allowances. It has never happened in the country where every expense is borne by the government of India. An out of pocket allowance of ₹6 lakh is given.

The players have no tension about the facilities and training. They are just focussed on how to train well. That's what they are doing on the field and winning medals.

Q. The Committee has also indicated that they do not want one edition of Olympic to resemble another. What does India offer to stand out and qualify?

A. Two years are left for the bidding round. We will be well equipped to win the bid.

Q. In which city will we host the Olympics? Will it be Ahmedabad where we have the largest stadium in the world....

A. We have two years to go. I can assure you India will pick up the best cities and will make it a memorable event. Trust me, If India can make G20 a grand success and a memorable event, we can make Olympics too. Let me assure you, the kind of heritage and tradition we have, the kind of Olympics we can give to the world, I don't think any other country can match us.

Q. Would you have any city preferences?

A. No.

Q. Or you will not share with us.

A. No, I think it is very early to say this.

Q. But Ahmedabad could be one.

A. Of course yes. What stops Ahmedabad?

Q. Now let us shift focus and come to top of the mind issues. I am not getting into charges and counter charges. I am not going to ask why the journalists are being thrown in jail. I am going to ask you what can be done to make the media breathe easy and improve the strained relationship between media and the government?

A. Even if you would have asked me the question the other way, I would say the relation between the media and the government is very good. We are the one who fought during the Emergency for the common man and the media, the Bharatiya Janata Party which was Jana Sangh. I have been the information and broadcasting minister since the past few years, we don't even intervene in their (media) working process. Let me say one more thing, no one is above the law of the land. Law is equal for everyone. If someone does a wrong thing and says I am from the media, I want to ask should it be allowed?

Q. I take your point on that. But somewhere , there needs to be a more comfortable relationship between media...

A. Please guide me on this, if somebody is accused and there is enough substance or proof against him and the inquiry is on, what should be done?

Q. The law should take its course.

A. That's what they are doing.

Q. I am not talking about specific instances at all. It is an overview that the relationship between the government and the media seems to be strained vis a vis even access. You will say I am being interviewed so where the access is not there.

A. We have met twice in the past one week. What more access is needed?

Q. What can be done for a cordial relationship?

A. I enjoy a very cordial relationship with the media persons. As the head of the information and broadcasting ministry, I can say it on record that my doors are open 24x7. I start meeting people at 8'o clock in the morning till 1:30 at night. Nobody can say that we are not approachable.

Q. Then why this perception?

A. I am hearing it from you only.

Q. You as an I&B minister are meeting people. But again, as I said, the perception and reality is a little different. What can be done the way forward so that the media and the government have a good and happy relationship?

A. I think everyone is breathing very easily. They are growing very well. My doors are always open.

Q. You don't feel there are any gaps to strengthen that relationship?

A. I don't think so. There is always a way of strengthening relationship which everyone should try. I am very happy and have never said anything against the media.

Q. Let us go to the caste census. How does the BJP intend to address this elephant in the room? The opposition is making it a big issue? How does the BJP intend to handle this?

A. Someone has nothing to showcase and have always given the slogan 'Gareebi Hatao'. Just see how many people went below the poverty line during the Congress and UPA regime. You can understand what kind of politics they did. Here is the Narendra Modi government which took measures. From day 1, PM Modi said my government is of the poor and the deprived. He has proved it in the past five years.

At least 135 million Indians have come out of the poverty line. It is not a small number. It is much bigger than many countries put together. That's what PM Modi has done, not looking at the caste but economic position. He has delivered it by making the last mile delivery more efficient.

Q. Do you think this caste census will disturb the BJP's narrative in the elections and shift focus from India looking up, women's bill?

A. For us, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We will keep working on that model. People have seen Prime Minister Modi from 2014 till 2023. He has not indulged in any such areas where you want to divide the country on caste lines. He has worked for each and every citizen.

For him, every Indian matters. It is PM Modi's leadership that got three crore Indians from across the world back to India during Covid-19 crisis. It is PM Modi's leadership who gave 800 million Indians free foodgrain for 30 months. It is PM Modi's leadership who gave 220 million vaccines free of cost. PM Modi is not looking at caste. He is looking at every Indian on the basis of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Q. What will be BJP's strategy for 2024 election?

A. For us, every election matters. Whether it is the state assembly elections, we want to win each and every election. The 2024 election is important not only for the BJP and the NDA but for the entire country and the world. The world is looking at India as a bright spot in the world economy today. They see a ray of hope in India and its leadership. Let me assure you, the people of this country are very bright, intelligent and know where to cast their vote.

They voted in 2014 and 2019 in favour of Modiji and will do the same in 2024. Every time the election results got better. Mark my words and write it on the paper, I will sign it, we will cross the last election's seat tally.

Q. How serious is the threat from the opposition alliance 'INDIA'?

A. See this, 'INDI' Alliance is a group of leaders who are facing very serious allegations of corruption. If you look at their past, many of them are out on bail. Rather than saving the country, they are saving their skin. It is not about winning election for them but coming together to save their skin.

Look at Mr Arvind Kejriwal, he is facing serious charges of corruption. His deputy chief minister, health minister, other ministers, MPs and MLAs are in jail. He has run a corrupt government. Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in corruption case. If you look at other leaders like Lalu Prasad, they are out on bail after spending months in jail.

Q. The opposition leaders are calling it political vendetta.

A. Then why aren't they getting bail? Be it Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia or Sanjay Singh.

Q. How has your father influenced your politics? How is your politics different from his?

A. I think he never wanted me in politics. I started off playing cricket and then moved to cricket administration. I was the youngest cricket association president in any state for good 17 years. I built the Dharamsala cricket stadium at the age of 26. Promoting cricket got me into politics. Late Arun Jaitley was keen to get me into politics. It is the destiny.

Q. What was your experience of making hammers?

A. At the age of 20, I started manufacturing and exporting it. It was also a learning experience.

Q. When you first became cabinet minister, I am told both you and your father cried. Tell me about that.

A. My father is a very emotional man. The kind of hard work he has put in his life to build the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and national politics, like any father seeing his son rising in Indian politics will get emotional. He hugged me and cried for some time. It is a moment I will cherish that nothing could be better than your parents' blessing for you. What I am today is because of my parents and family, my wife and kids.

Q. Would you say that your politics is different from your father's ?

A. Very different. My father spent more time in Himachal's politics. I spent 17 years in national politics.

Q. How much time you are able to give to your sons?

A. The kind of time I should have given to them, I could not.

Q. I would like to ask you about what critics say about you. "He is a jet-setter who is more controversial and successful". How would you subscribe to this view?

A. The trees which bear fruits are attacked with stones.

Q. You are also a fitness freak.

A. I believe that everyone should take out 30 minutes every day. Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz. Whether you run, walk, cardio exercise or gym training, do what keeps you mentally and physically fit. I try and make out time. When I call people to meet me, I walk

