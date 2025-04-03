‘Exercise conscience’: BJD to MPs on Waqf bill voting in Rajya Sabha day after ‘opposing’ it

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday said that its MPs would vote in Parliament on the Waqf amendment bill “according to their conscience”, a day after announcing that it would oppose the legislation. Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(PTI file photo)

"The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the Minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024," BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said in a post on X.

"Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Hon’ble Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip," Patra added.

Patra said on Wednesday that the BJD was opposed to some of the provisions in the Waqf Bill, 2024, as its suggestion for changes in the original draft was not accepted.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party has maintained its stand of being equidistant from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The BJD's nearly 25-year rule in Odisha ended last year, with the party's seat tally in the 147-member assembly being reduced from 113 to 51. The BJP won the state for the first time by winning 78 seats.

The BJD was wiped out in the Lok Sabha elections held last year, as it failed to win a single seat in the state.

Waqf amendment bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha early Thursday passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim".

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.