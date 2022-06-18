Ex-India cricketer on Agnipath protest: 'Violence absolutely not done'

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad who had strongly objected to the protests against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma by hanging her effigy amid the Prophet row in Karnataka expressed his disapproval of the present protests against the Agnipath scheme and said violence is absolutely not done.

"Burning trains and buses is no way to protest. If you have issues, demonstrate peacefully. Violence is absolutely not done and severe action must be taken against everyone indulging in such acts," the former cricketer tweeted after his silence was questioned by social media users.

Burning trains & buses is no way to protest. If you have issues, demonstrate peacefully. Violence is absolutely not done & severe action must be taken against everyone indulging in such acts.



Ab jo Nupur aur anya logon ko jaan ki dhamki mil rahi,uspar dahi jamaye ho, woh pighlao https://t.co/MSxZKw1Gv6 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 17, 2022

A week ago, Venkatesh Prasad condemned the hanging of Nupur Sharma's effigy in a protest in Karnataka which drew several reactions and one was from Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker who pointed out that it was an effigy while 'poor migrant labourer' was burnt alive on suspicion of love-jihad.

The former India cricketer then launched a tirade and said news channels along with justifiers are significant contributors to the "pitiful situation".

This is an effigy of Nupur Sharma hanging in Karnataka.

Simply cannot believe that this is 21st century, India.

I would urge everyone to leave politics aside and let sanity prevail. This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/Bl1K7Ke9qf — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 10, 2022

"Two wrongs don't make a right, but I don't know of any country where the majority population feels so insecure. Every one needs to be protected but this brainwashing to spread propaganda needs to be stopped. Tolerance is a two way street," Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

Last week, protests broke out in several states in the country demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest for her derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad.

A week later, violent protests erupted against the Centre's Agnipath scheme in which the government will be recruiting youngsters in the Army, Navy and the Air Force for a period of four years.

