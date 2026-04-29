Exit polls 2026: What time will exit poll results and predictions be out?

With voting in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections nearing the end, the focus is set to shift to the highly anticipated exit poll predictions. Kolkata: Polling officials leave after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata. (PTI)

The exit poll results will be released today, April 29, for the five key elections - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and the union territory of Puducherry.

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What time will the exit poll results come? Based on previous election-day patterns, the exit poll numbers are expected to be released as soon as voting concludes in West Bengal.

As per the Election Commission, polling in Bengal is set to end at 6pm. However, those in the queue at the polling stations will be allowed to cast their vote.

According to the timing available to us, the exit poll predictions will begin after 6:30pm

This also comes due to the polling body's regulations, which prohibit the release of any predictions until voting is concluded and the electronic voting machines are sealed.

In a fresh notice today, the EC reiterated its "silence period" from April 9, 7am to April 29, 6:30pm.