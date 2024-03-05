 Ex-MD of multinational firm cheated of ₹4.8 crore by online fraudsters | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Ex-MD of multinational firm cheated of 4.8 crore by online fraudsters

Ex-MD of multinational firm cheated of 4.8 crore by online fraudsters

PTI |
Mar 05, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Ex-MD of multinational firm cheated of ₹4.8 crore by online fraudsters

An FIR was registered on Saturday in this connection by the Thane police's cyber cell against three persons, he said on Monday.

The fraudsters posed as officials from central agencies, made the victim divulge his confidential bank details and siphoned off the money, the police said.

The victim recently received a call from the accused, who claimed to have intercepted a parcel en-route to Taiwan at a leading courier company's customs office containing some contraband, including MDMA, nine expired passports and credit cards, the official said.

They told the victim that they had his personal information, including the Aadhaar card number, to make him believe he was under the scanner, he said quoting the complaint.

They also informed the victim of an alleged case registered against him at the Andheri police station in neighbouring Mumbai, threatening him of getting arrest warrants and legal consequences under provisions for the prevention of money laundering and drug peddling, the official said.

"The accused instructed the victim to download a video calling application, assuring him that an officer would investigate the matter," he said.

Under the guise of investigation, the fraudsters, posing as officials of central agencies with fabricated logos, assured to get him absolved.

"The scammers coerced the victim into sharing sensitive information, including his bank account details, debit card numbers and CVV," the official said adding that the victim also shared with them details of his property transactions in Pune and Murbad (in Thane district).

They instructed the victim to keep the camera on during the video call for further proceedings. The next day, they sought his personal details and accused him of engaging in illegal transactions, claiming the RBI and and a private bank also had a suspicion over his activities.

The accused also asked him to transfer 1 crore to his wife's account which he did. However, later when the victim consulted his UK-based son, he realised that he had been cheated, the official said.

During investigation, it was found 4.80 crore was siphoned off from the victim's account, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the FIR was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police added.


