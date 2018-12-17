Expelled Akali Dal veterans launch SAD (Taksali), Brahmpura to be chief

Three expelled Akali stalwarts — Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Rattan Singh Ajnala — along with other marginalised party leaders on Sunday announced the launch of their new political outfit and named it as ‘Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali)’.

The taksali Akalis from Majha, who gathered along with their supporters at the Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex, anointed Khadoor Sahib MP Brahmpura as party president.

The three Akali veterans were expelled from the Akali Dal for revolting against the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal over the Badals’ alleged role in securing pardon to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in a blasphemy case and the 2015 sacrilege incidents and police firing.

After ardas (prayer) was performed in front of the Akal Takht, former state minister Sekhwan proposed Brahmpura’s name for the post of president. It was endorsed by former MP Ajnala who was accompanied by his son and former MLA Amarpal Singh Bony. Their supporters too gave their consent by raising their hands.

Former Akali MLAs Mohan Singh Sathiala, who is with trio from day one, Ujagar Singh Wadali and Raghbir Singh (an ex-minister) also extended their support to the new outfit.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members Balwinder Singh Vein Puin, Kuldeep Singh Tera and Mohinder Singh Hussainpur besides former members of the gurdwara body Makhan Singh Nangal, Harbans Singh Manjhpur and Baldev Singh MA were also present on the occasion.

Brahmpura said they will keep their doors open to form an alliance with like-minded parties.

“It is the revival of the Shiromani Akali Dal launched on December 14, 1920, to meet the aspirations of the Panth and Punjab. We are floating this outfit with the aim of liberating the Akali Dal from the dictatorship of Parkash Singh Badal under whom the party touched a new,” Brahmpura said.

“Apart from the party, Badal also used the SGPC as his tool and controlled its money. Scam in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is a recent example of this. He did not spare even the Akal Takht, highest temporal seat of the Sikhs”, he said.

The agenda of the new outfit read: “Scheduled castes, backward classes, Christians and Muslims will be given representation in government if the party comes to power in Punjab. Since the Dalits constitute 32 per cent population of the state, a member of the community will be given the post of deputy chief minister.”

They, however, stayed away from making reference to the Hindu community.

In the agenda, they also assured representation to NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Sikhs and support to the ‘Anandpur Sahib Resolution’ which demands decentralisation of powers and more powers to states.

While he termed the party as representative of the Sikhs, he also called it as secular as it will take care of the interests of all sections of the society.

Face-off with SGPC staff

The SGPC deployed members of its task force to prevent the rebel SAD leaders from entering the information office of the Golden Temple, even as Sekhwan is a member of the gurdwara body and is authorised to use the facility. Brahmpura’s son and former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura entered into a scuffle with the SGPC staff in a bid to enter the office.

The SGPC staff also removed the microphone few minutes before the rebel SAD leaders reached the Takht. So the ‘dhadhis’ (those who sing war ballads with sarangi) had to perform without mic for a while.

