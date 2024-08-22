Explosion at Andhra factory that killed 17 caused by inflammable solvent leakage

Hyderabad: The massive explosion at the Escientia Advanced Sciences factory located in Atchutapuram special economic zone in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district that killed 17 people on Wednesday was not due to a blast in the reactor in the factory due to high pressure, but because of the leakage of a highly inflammable solvent that leaked through the pipe and caught fire, a preliminary investigation by the factories department revealed on Thursday. At least 17 workers were killed and 30 others injured in an explosion at the pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (Twitter/video screengrab)

People familiar with the matter said director of factories D Chandrasekhara Varma conducted a preliminary inquiry into the immediate cause of the explosion in the factory and submitted a report to the authorities ahead of the visit of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to the factory premises in the afternoon.

The probe suggested that the highly inflammable solvent, Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), used in the pharmaceutical industry, leaked when it was being transferred from the reactor to a storage tank in the production block through a pipeline.

Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan said preliminary assessment pointed to solvent leakage from a pipe that fell on an electric panel, leading to the fire accident. Krishnan observed that a suspected solvent leakage could have triggered the blaze in the plant of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd here, leading to the death of 17 persons and injuries to 33.

“We have ordered a comprehensive inquiry by a high-level committee comprising experts, scientists, and officials to look into the cause of the accident in the Escientia Advanced Sciences chemical factory and the lapses on the part of the company management,” the chief minister announced after going round the factory premises and interacting with the injured workers.

Naidu said prima facie, it was found that the company authorities have not conducted enough safety checks, which led to the accident. “Once we get the report from the high-level committee, we shall take stern action against the company. We are not going to leave anybody in this case,” he said.

Naidu has also announced a compensation of Rs.1 crore each to the families of 17 workers.

The CM regretted that the company management could not be reached for clarification, despite repeated attempts by the authorities concerned. “This is a serious issue. There is no question of sparing anybody,” he warned.

The report by the factories department said the solvent, which quickly turns into vapour if it mixes with the air and goes up in the form of fumes or clouds. “Even a small spark would lead to the vapourised solvent catching fire. This is what is believed to have happened in the Escientia pharma unit. This is called a vapor cloud explosion. The flames appeared to have spread to the reactor and caused an explosion,” the preliminary inquiry revealed.

A senior official of the factories department said normally there will be safety alarms in any such factories to detect any smoke or leakage of chemicals that would alert the authorities. “Since this is a multinational company, there definitely could be safety alarm systems. We have to investigate why they failed to detect the leakage of solvent or vapour clouds,” he said.

The explosion was so intense and severe that it tore apart the building’s concrete roof and collapsed the walls. Body parts of the victims flew all around, some of which were thrown as high as nearby treetops.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the management did not respond immediately to calls by the government in making it public about the gravity of the incident. In fact, there was no information about the intensity of the mishap till evening, she said, adding that severe action will be taken regarding the incident.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Rambilli police station against Escientia Advanced Sciences under Sections 106 (1) (causing death due to negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) and 125 (a) and (b) (endangering the life or personal safety) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Relatives of the affected workers continue to wait anxiously at the pharma company, eager to know the fate of their loved ones.

“I want my father back and this company removed...,” a minor girl told a vernacular news channel, referring to her father, who was employed in the firm.

The sister of a victim complained that authorities were not showing where her brother was while a sobbing elderly woman demanded the return of her son-in-law.

Harrowing scenes unfolded with injured workers—their skin ripped and peeling off, bodies soaked in blood—being shifted to hospitals in ambulances after the incident occurred at 2.15 pm on Wednesday at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd.

The company, which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), commenced production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs.200 crore.

It is located on a 40-acre campus in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s multi-product SEZ at the Atchutapuram cluster. The company has not responded to the accident.