Ex-Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania dies at 87 in Mumbai

Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania died in Mumbai on Saturday evening, his family confirmed in a statement. Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 (Screengrab from X/PTI)

The 87-year-old's son Gautam Singhania, the group's current chairman and managing director, announced the death in a social media post on 'X'.

Singhania passed away “peacefully” in Mumbai, and the last rites will be performed on Sunday, a Raymond Group spokesperson said.