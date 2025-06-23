Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Ex-scrap dealer, wanted in telecom theft cases, held after op in Delhi and Punjab

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 06:58 PM IST

Shavej Ahmad was operating a network that delivered and harboured stolen RRU cards, used in telecom towers, in Delhi and Meerut.

A former scrap dealer, who started stealing mobile communication equipment, especially RRUs -- used in telecom towers, to earn quick money has been arrested on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway, an official on Monday said.

Lured by the promise of quick money, he began stealing mobile communication equipment, especially RRUs, police said.(Representative Image/Pixabay)
Lured by the promise of quick money, he began stealing mobile communication equipment, especially RRUs, police said.(Representative Image/Pixabay)

The accused, identified as Shavej Ahmad alias Prince Malik (27), was wanted in multiple cases of high-value telecom equipment thefts in Delhi and Punjab, he said.

The official said that Malik was caught after a three-day interstate operation spanning Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

“Shavej, a resident of Rajpura in Punjab, was operating a network that delivered and harboured stolen RRU cards in Delhi and Meerut. He had been evading arrest by using a fake identity and frequently changing addresses and phone numbers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime, Vikram Singh.

The DCP said that police tracked Shavej to Khatauli on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway where he was arrested.

The accused revealed during interrogation that he had studied up to Class 8 in Patiala and previously worked at a shoe shop and as a scrap dealer, he added.

Lured by the promise of quick money, he began stealing mobile communication equipment, especially RRUs, police said.

The recovered RRU (Remote Radio Unit) is linked to a case registered in Delhi’s Burari area currently being investigated by the Crime Branch, they said.

The recovery of 4 lakh is believed to be proceeds from the sale of stolen RRU cards, police said.

The accused is also wanted in three more cases, including two in Punjab and one in Haryana, they said.

