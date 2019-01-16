Extreme weather claimed over 1400 lives in 2018: Government

A total of 1,428 people died due to extreme weather events in 2018 with heavy rains and subsequent flooding, dust storms, thunderstorms and lightening claiming half the lives, a top government official said Wednesday.

The year was also the sixth warmest year on record, M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

“Extreme weather events over country during 2018. The year 2018 was the sixth warmest year on record since nationwide records commenced in 1901. The other five warmest years are 2016, 2009, 2017, 2010 and 2015, all recent years,” he said on Twitter.

The official also posted a map depicting the number of deaths caused due to extreme weather patterns in the country that year. In Uttar Pradesh, 590 people died due to extreme weather events. The state with the largest population in the country saw 158 deaths due to flood and heavy rainfall, 166 deaths due to thunderstorm, lightening (39 deaths), dust storm (92 deaths) and cold wave took 135 lives.The casualty due to heavy rains and subsequent flooding was almost half---688 deaths---of the total number of people perished in the country in 2018.

Kerala, which saw unprecedented rain from August 8 to 23 saw 223 deaths followed by Uttar Pradesh (158), Maharashtra (139), West Bengal (116) and Gujarat 52 deaths.

Cyclonic storms ‘Titli’ and ‘Gaja’ killed 122 people, while avalanche claimed 11 lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 18:50 IST