‘Faansi ki sazaa’: Cong MP Rajani Patil on being suspended from Budget session

Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil, who was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on grounds of parliamentary misconduct, claimed that she has been given “faansi ki sazaa” (death sentence) even though she didn't “violate any law”.

"I did nothing like that but I have been given the 'faansi ki sazaa' even when I did nothing. I come from a family of freedom fighter and my culture doesn't permit me to violate the law," news agency ANI quoted the Congress MP as saying.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) she alleged that it was "freaked out" because the Congress was repeatedly interrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Parliament on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani claimed that the grand-old party had accepted in the House that the “law was violated”. “No particular gender has the right to violate the law. Law was violated, rules were violated - Congress accepted this in the House”, she said.

The drama unfolded after Patil tweeted a video from inside the House where Opposition MPs were seen protesting against PM Modi's response to the 'Motion of Thanks' on Thursday. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took a “serious view” on the matter and called it an “unwholesome activity” on her side, and suspended her for the remaining Budget session.

Speaking on the controversy, Congress MP Mukul Wasnik accused Sansad TV of biased broadcasting and asked whether the channel was instructed to only cover the treasury benches when Modi was speaking.

