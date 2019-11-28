e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Fadnavis wouldn’t have quit had he got more time to prove majority: Ramdas Athawale

“If the Supreme Court had not given a deadline of 24 hours for the floor test, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar wouldn’t have resigned. It was difficult to prove majority in a short span of 24 hours,” the Union minister said.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Ramdas Athawale minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment addressing the media during press conference at UT Guest house Chandigarh in July 2019.
Ramdas Athawale minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment addressing the media during press conference at UT Guest house Chandigarh in July 2019.(Photo: Karun Sharma/ Hindustan Times)
         

Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would not have resigned as chief minister and deputy chief minister had the BJP got more time for the floor test.

“If the Supreme Court had not given a deadline of 24 hours for the floor test, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar wouldn’t have resigned. It was difficult to prove majority in a short span of 24 hours,” the Union minister said.

RPI is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In fast-moving developments on Monday, Fadnavis and Pawar resigned from their posts after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test the next day. They were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Saturday morning.

Before submitting his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis held a press conference to announce that he did not have the requisite number of MLAs to prove a majority in the 288-member Assembly.

Fadnavis and Pawar’s resignation paved the way for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to stake claim to form the next government with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm.

Thackeray, 59, is scheduled to take oath as the chief minister at Shivaji Park at 6:40 pm today.

tags
top news
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
Ajit Pawar not in NCP’s first list of ministers, meets Sharad Pawar at home
Ajit Pawar not in NCP’s first list of ministers, meets Sharad Pawar at home
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
PM Modi avoids hotels, stays at airports in foreign transit: Amit Shah
PM Modi avoids hotels, stays at airports in foreign transit: Amit Shah
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
HTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayVirat KohliWest Bengal by-pollsBigg Boss 13Alia BhattDeepika PadukoneAjit Pawar

don't miss

latest news

India News