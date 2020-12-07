Failed to keep word: Bimal Gurung targets BJP

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 04:58 IST

Making his first appearance in north Bengal after being on the run for three-and-a-half years, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his ally since 2009. He called the BJP a party of “ungrateful people” and swore to make Mamata Banerjee, his foe until last month, chief minister for the third time after elections next year.

“The Gorkhas will never forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had once said that the dream of the Gorkhas was his dream,” Gurung said at a rally in Siliguri in Darjeeling district and asked his followers to defeat the BJP in the coming polls.

“The Prime Minister has to tell the people why he lied to the Gorkhas about finding a permanent political solution (to the Gorkhaland issue) and granting scheduled tribe status to 11 Gorkha communities,” said Gurung.

“Even though we supported the BJP in previous elections, the party failed to keep its promises...We lost 12 years because of the BJP. Our people must give a befitting reply in the coming assembly election,” he said.

Gurung was charged by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government under numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for violence during the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation. He went into hiding with his close aides and surfaced in Kolkata last month with an offer to help Banerjee defeat the BJP in the 2021 polls. The BJP has won Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat thrice since 2009 with GJM’s support.

Gurung demanded that Raju Bista, the BJP MP from Darjeeling, resign. “You (Bista) have spoiled everything by talking too much. Your chapter has been closed by the BJP because it made you a national spokesperson. You can no longer speak for the Gorkhas. An epic war has started and I will keep fighting till the 2021 elections are over,” Gurung said.

“The BJP has to be defeated at any cost and I will achieve this by keeping chief minister Mamata Banerjee in front of me. I will not rest for a day till she becomes the chief minister for the third time. She has assured us that she will find a permanent political solution to the hill problem,” said Gurung.

Political equations in the Darjeeling hills have changed after Gurung pledged support to the TMC last month. His followers had been keeping a low profile since 2017, when Gurung’s former lieutenant Binoy Tamang led his own faction and suspended Gurung in his absence. On Sunday, Gurung’s men appeared in full strength.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Gurung says the BJP didn’t help him but Mamata Banerjee will. Let voters decide who should be supported; those who want to divide Bengal for Gorkhaland or those who don’t.”

Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Banerjee will shake hands with anyone to serve her interest. Gurung, who she accused of killing a policeman, is now her ally. Tomorrow she may shelter a terrorist.” TMC leaders refrained from commenting on the matter.