‘Fake’: PIB flags AI-generated video of Jaishankar urging US to hand over Cockroach Janta Party handlers

A video circulating on X purportedly showing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to hand over the handlers of the “Cockroach Janta Party” to India was fact-chekced by the Press Information Bureau. The PIB clarified that the video was “fake” and AI-generated. Fabricated video of External Minister S Jaishankar. (Screengrab/PIB Factcheck)

According to PIB Fact Check, the original footage was from a joint press conference and was manipulated using artificial intelligence. Debunking the clip on X, PIB clarified that the foreign minister “did NOT make any such statement in the original video.”

In the AI-generated video, Jaishankar is falsely portrayed as requesting Trump to “hand over the incumbent Ninkum Poop leadership to the Cockroach Janta Party”, while describing them as proxies of Iran and Pakistan.

The fabricated clip also falsely shows the external affairs minister as saying that he “never expected” the US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dibke, “who have contacts with the Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf.”

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In the manipulated video clip, Jaishankar is seen saying that while India stayed loyal to USA and Israel and left its relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting the Cockroach Janta Party.

“Today as I welcome Mr. Marco Rubio with honor since he's our guest, I also have to put forward a request. Some non-state actors in the United States are using America as a launch platform for anti-India movements. The most recent one being Cockroach Janta Party. I never expected the US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dibke, who have contacts with the Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf,” he is seen in the fabricated video.

“While India stayed loyal to USA & Israel and left our relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting the Cockroach Janta Party. I want to request honorable President Trump to hand over the incumbent Ninkum Poop leadership to the Cockroach Janta Party. As they are acting as proxies of Iran & Pakistan. They should be handed over to India.”