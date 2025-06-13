Families await clarity on loved ones after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Relatives and families of people aboard the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon are desperately seeking information about their loved ones, with many still unaware of their fate. Families await news of their loved ones who were aboard the Air India flight that crashed(REUTERS)

Speaking to ANI, one man said, "My younger brother and his wife were on board. They were going to London to meet their daughter... I have no information about them."

A relative of another passenger said, "My younger brother's wife was going to London. His family stays in London."

"My cousin was on board. He was flying to London. My uncle and family members reached Ahmedabad when we learned about the plane crash. There is no official confirmation. He had a business in London. His family is there," a relative of another passenger said.

Earlier in the day, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed that one survivor had been found.

Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik says, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. He has been in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

"After the takeoff, the plane crashed here and after a preliminary enquiry, we got to know that the ... plane crashed into a building, which is a doctors' hostel," Jaipal Singh Rathore, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, told reporters.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the doctors' hostel near the airport perimeter. Air India said that among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese, and one was Canadian.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline said.