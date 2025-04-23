Families of Pahalgam terror attack victims seek justice for their loved ones

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left families of the deceased in immense grief, with many still searching for their loved ones. Twenty-six people were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. (PTI)

The attack claimed the lives of several tourists, including a young Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who had recently married, Prashant Satpathy, an Accounts Officer from Odisha and Shailesh Kadatiya from Surat.

Prashant was killed in the attack, leaving his family with no information about his wife and young son, who were travelling with him. He had gone for a short vacation to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son.

Speaking to reporters, his elder brother, Susanta Satpathy, recalled the moment when the family received the heart-wrenching news.

"We received the information around 3 PM... When we called the toll-free number, they just informed us about the death of my younger brother. I have no information about my younger brother's wife or my nephew, where they are. Additional DSP has contacted me... He (Prashant Satpathy) worked as Accounts Officer..." said Susanta Satpathy, elder brother of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Bhai Himmat Bhai Kadatiya, a 44-year-old, was killed in the attack, while his wife and children survived and are currently safe. He was on a trip with his wife and two children when the gunfire erupted on Tuesday, killing him and injuring several others.

Deputy Tehsildar of the District Emergency Operation Centre of Surat, Sazid Merujay, confirmed the tragic development.

Speaking to ANI, Merujay stated that they received information about the incident from Shailesh's cousin, Mayur Dufaniya, a resident of Mota Varachha in Surat. Upon receiving the alert, the District Emergency Operation Centre immediately contacted the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar and the Anantnag Police Control Room in Jammu and Kashmir, and after coordination, Shailesh's death was formally confirmed.

Fortunately, his wife Sheetal, daughter Neeti, and son Naksh survived the attack. They are currently safe and being looked after by officials at the District Administration Office in Kashmir. One of Shailesh's cousins is en route to Kashmir to assist and be with the family during this traumatic time.

"Shailesh Bhai Himmat Bhai Kadathiya (44 years) has passed away in the terrorist attack that took place today in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. We received his information from his cousin, Mayur Bhai Dufaniya, Mota Waracha, Surat. After which, we contacted the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar and the police control room in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, and it was confirmed that he had passed away. Along with him, there was his family. His wife Sheetal, daughter Neeti and son Naksh are safe. They are currently at the District Administration Office of Kashmir... His one of the cousins is going there to help the family. We are also providing assistance to them... The cousin of the deceased had shared his residence information, Aadhar identity, and our team went to that address after which neighbours told that he used to live there but after transfer, he was shifted to Mumbai..." the Deputy Tehsildar at the District Emergency Operation Centre said.

In another tragic case, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was also killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Narwal had recently married and was on leave, enjoying a short vacation in Kashmir.

Defence officials confirmed that the 26-year-old officer, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19.

Narwal had joined the Navy just two years ago and was posted in Kochi. His death has sent shockwaves through his family, community, and the defence establishment. Neighbours and locals have expressed their condolences, with many describing Narwal as a young officer with a bright future.

Speaking to ANI, one of his neighbours, Naresh Bansal, said, "He was married 4 days ago. Everybody was happy. We have received the information that he was killed by terrorists, and he died on the spot. He was an officer in the Navy."

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country, with several political leaders condemning the attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.

Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Locals in the Khod village of Akhoor area of the territory also held candle march protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Five tourists from Maharashtra have also lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Deputy CM has requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to arrange a special flight to evacuate stranded tourists from Maharashtra.

Responding to the appeal, the Union Minister assured Shinde that once the list of stranded individuals is shared with the Ministry, efforts will be initiated to transport them to Mumbai as a priority.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places. (ANI)