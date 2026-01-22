‘Family matter’: UP women commission chief on her deputy Aparna Yadav's divorce row

Uttar Pradesh state commission for women chief Babita Singh Chauhan on Wednesday refused to comment on the recent allegations levelled against her deputy, Aparna Bisht Yadav, amid the drama over her divorce, saying that it is a "family matter". Prateek Yadav had described his wife Aparna as a "family destroyer", accusing her of being self-centred and driven by fame and influence. (Instagram/@aparna.y)

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav on Monday fueled a family drama, alleging that his wife, Aparna, is a "selfish woman" whom he plans to divorce "as soon as possible".

In two posts on his official Instagram handle, Prateek Yadav described his wife as a "family destroyer", accusing her of being self-centred and driven by fame and influence.

"There is no meaning of my reaction on this. It's their family matter. It will be appropriate to talk to them," the UP women's commission chief told reporters when asked about Aparna's divorce issue.

When asked if Aparna, a BJP leader, approached her on the issue, Chauhan said, "She understands her family situation. She is vice chairperson of the commission and is capable of taking a decision," news agency PTI reported.

In his Instagram post, Prateek Yadav shared a picture of his wife Aparna Yadav and wrote, "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to do is become famous and influential. Right now, I am (in) a very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. That's because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her."

However, the reason for Prateek's outrage is not known, and neither the BJP nor the SP has reacted to the issue so far.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Aparna Yadav contested from the Cantt seat in Lucknow on an SP ticket. However, she lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

In March 2022, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and campaigned for the party.

Aparna was appointed vice chairperson of the state women's commission in September 2024.

Prateek and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011 and have a daughter together.