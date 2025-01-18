Menu Explore
Faridabad teen raped by neighbours repeatedly, forced to undergo abortion; 3 held

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 06:50 AM IST

An auto driver and his friends offered help to search the victim's brother and raped her. On January 6, the girl was forced to undergo an abortion.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbours and his friend multiple times in Haryana's Faridabad and was also forced to undergo an abortion, police said on Friday.

The girl explained that she begged on the roadside to feed her alcoholic father and younger brother.(Pixabay/Representative)
The girl explained that she begged on the roadside to feed her alcoholic father and younger brother.(Pixabay/Representative)

Three people – Jaswant (37), his friend Sultan and Sikander (55), the victim's neighbour- were arrested in the case, news agency PTI reported.

Exploiting poverty

The child helpline official told the police that he received a complaint from two NGOs – Shakti Vahini and Nosrishti Sanstha –on January 14 that a 16-year-old girl was raped and forced to undergo an abortion.

The official met the survivor, who explained the crime. The girl explained that she begged on the roadside to feed her alcoholic father and younger brother.

Also read | Three accused of gang rape arrested after gunfight in Faridabad

Police said Jaswant, an auto driver who often helped the victim with food, offered help to the girl who was on the lookout for her brother. “The victim revealed that Jaswant took her to his room, where he and Sultan raped her multiple times. They threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it,” police said.

The survivor's neighbour, Sikander, offered her food and tea and also raped her multiple times, police added.

The official informed police that an unknown woman visited her on January 6 and offered food, after which the girl became unconscious. After gaining consciousness, Jaswant offered her a papaya, a shawl and a jacket.

Also read | Delhi court sentences govt official to 12-year jail term in minor's rape case

The crime came to light when the girl's health worsened after the forced abortion, and a local NGO informed the district child helpline.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint, and further probe is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
