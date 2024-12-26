Three accused of gang rape arrested after gunfight in Faridabad

Three men who gang-raped a woman on December 23 were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Faridabad on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. Police said that they have taken the accused on three days’ remand to recover the truck in which the gang rape was committed. On December 24, she went to the Bhupani police station which registered a first information report. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Rakesh Singh, Rajkumar Singh, and Mukesh Singh, said police.

The incident took place at night when the victim was returning home in an autorickshaw, said Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime). When the woman stepped out of the auto, the three accused, who were nearby, kidnapped her, forced her into a truck, took her to a secluded location and gang-raped her, police said. Then they set her free, said police.

The woman somehow managed to return home. On December 24, she went to the Bhupani police station which registered a first information report. The investigation was assigned to inspector Anil Kumar, head of the crime unit, Sector 30, who arrested the accused after an encounter in 48 hours, said officers.

The Crime Branch team said they received a tip off that the accused were near Chandiwala Bagh, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. When police arrived there, they nabbed Rakesh but Mukesh managed to flee.

“The team chased Mukesh, who had an illegal weapon and opened fire on police. The crime branch team retaliated and shot Mukesh in the leg. He was nabbed and taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment, where he was treated and then discharged. The third accused, Rajkumar, was also arrested later,” said Yadav.